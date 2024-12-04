The Grove Report

Ole Miss Inks Three-Star OL Taren Hedrick on Early Signing Day

The Ole Miss Rebels have added some size in this class, and Hedrick might give the offensive line a big boost in the coming years.

Jackson Harris

Aug 31, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels helmet on the sideline during the second half against the Furman Paladins at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels helmet on the sideline during the second half against the Furman Paladins at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Ole Miss Rebels added a big piece to their offensive front on Wednesday's Early Signing Day in the form of three-star lineman Taren Hedrick.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive tackle is from Columbia, Missouri, but played his high school ball in Florida at the Community School of Naples. Florida has been one of the states where the Rebels have had tons of success finding and developing high-level talent, and Hedrick fills a premium position at offensive tackle.

Hedrick has been in the boat for a while, committing to Lane Kiffin and this Ole Miss staff in early June. He dominates up front at the high school level and is an aggressive run blocker, something the Rebels struggled with in 2024.

Ole Miss needs talented pieces competing in 2025 with the offensive line room getting smaller. Ole Miss could shop for an offensive lineman in the transfer portal, but having young guys hungry for competition inside of that room is key for the Rebels going forward in protecting heir-apparent quarterback Austin Simmons.

Published
Jackson Harris
JACKSON HARRIS

Harris, a native of Dallas, Texas, is a staff writer at The Grove Report, specializing in football and baseball coverage of the Ole Miss Rebels.

Home/Recruiting