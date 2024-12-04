Ole Miss Inks Three-Star OL Taren Hedrick on Early Signing Day
The Ole Miss Rebels added a big piece to their offensive front on Wednesday's Early Signing Day in the form of three-star lineman Taren Hedrick.
The 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive tackle is from Columbia, Missouri, but played his high school ball in Florida at the Community School of Naples. Florida has been one of the states where the Rebels have had tons of success finding and developing high-level talent, and Hedrick fills a premium position at offensive tackle.
Hedrick has been in the boat for a while, committing to Lane Kiffin and this Ole Miss staff in early June. He dominates up front at the high school level and is an aggressive run blocker, something the Rebels struggled with in 2024.
Ole Miss needs talented pieces competing in 2025 with the offensive line room getting smaller. Ole Miss could shop for an offensive lineman in the transfer portal, but having young guys hungry for competition inside of that room is key for the Rebels going forward in protecting heir-apparent quarterback Austin Simmons.