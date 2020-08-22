Ole Miss is Getting a True Track Star in Latest Commit Drew Donley

There's just something about speed.

You can't teach it, you can't coach it and sometimes the best place to look for football speed lies in the 400-meters of ovular synthetic rubber.

That's what Ole Miss is getting with their latest commit.

Drew Donley, a three-star rated receiver out of Frisco, Tex., committed to Ole Miss on Friday night over offers from Boise State, Northwestern, Army, Air Force, Harvard and others.

At 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, Donley is on the lighter side for an Ole Miss commit, but he brings an unwieldy amount of speed to the Class of 2021.

Donley has football skills – he caught 45 balls for 641 yards and eight touchdowns last season – but where he's truly going to impress is with his straight line speed.

Ole Miss is getting a burner. Donley is a 10.53-second 100-meter runner with a 4.34-second 40-yard dash. No one at that age is catching him.

The son of Doug Donley, who played five NFL seasons after being a second round pick out of Ohio State in 1981, Drew Donley could have likely waited it out for some other Power 5 offers, but he instead went with Ole Miss. The Rebels were the first Power 5 school to offer.

With Donley, the Rebel class now sits at 11 commits. He's the third receiver, joining four-star Bralon Brown and three-star Cameron Brady.

