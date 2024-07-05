Ole Miss Lands Commitment From 3-Star Wide Receiver Samari Reed
The Ole Miss Rebels gained another commitment in their 2025 recruiting class on Thursday night in the form of three-star wide receiver Samari Reed. He is listed as a three-star prospect by all major recruiting outlets outside of Rivals who lists him as a four-star.
Reed suits up for Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, Florida, and he chose the Rebels over offers from Clemson, Kentucky, Penn State, West Virginia and others. In his junior season, he hauled in 56 catches for 1,311 yards and 15 touchdowns.
The wideout marks the 11th commitment in the Rebels' 2025 recruiting class, and he is currently the only receiver pledge in this cycle for coach Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss recently lost commitments from wide receivers Jerome Myles and Dillon Alfred, making Reed's pledge even bigger for the program.
Reed is the third 2025 Ole Miss commit from the state of Florida, joining the likes of safety Keon Young and offensive lineman Taren Hedrick. His productive 2023 season helped lead Monarch to an 11-3 campaign and a berth in the semifinal round of the postseason.
Rebels wide receiver coach George McDonald seemed to react to Reed's commitment on Thursday night as well, and you can view the post below, one that features a GIF of Lane Kiffin celebrating on the sideline during a game.