Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Alabama DB Trey Washington

Ole Miss is loading up on defensive backs.

The Rebels landed their sixth for the 2021 recruiting class on Tuesday afternoon, snagging defensive back Trey Washington out of the Birmingham, Ala. area.

Washington, at 6-foot and 195-pounds, is rated as a three-star player by Rivals, the No. 42 ranked player in the state of Alabama.

With Washington's commitment, the Rebel recruiting class now stands at six players for 2021. Interestingly, four of the six are defensive backs, presuming Nashville athlete Kyndrich Breedlove plays defensive back at the next level.

