Ole Miss Lands Commitment From ATH Kyndrich Breedlove out of Nashville

Ole Miss has landed their fifth commitment of the class of 2021.

Kyndrich Breedlove, a three-star athlete out of Pearl-Cohn High School in Nashville, Tenn., committed to Ole Miss on Sunday through Twitter.

Breedlove, the nation's No. 31 ranked athlete by the 247Sports Composite, chose Ole Miss over offers from LSU, Auburn, Tennessee, Texas A & M and others. Rated out as an athlete by 247Sports, Breedlove likely be playing a defensive back role for the Rebels.

A track star in his own right, Breedlove also holds personal bests of 11.36-seconds in the 100m dash and 23.84-seconds in the 200m dash.

Click here to see The Grove Report's full recruiting recap for the month of May, now updated with more information on Breedlove's commitment.

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.