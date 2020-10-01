SI.com
Ole Miss Lands Juco Defensive End Jamond Gordon over Mississippi State, Georgia, Oklahoma and Others

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss football is in the midst of a string of recruiting wins on the defensive side of the football.

One day after landing SI All-American athlete Tysheem Johnson, a highly sought after recruit from the Northeast that will play safety at Ole Miss, they just got a big body from the junior college level that will play on the defensive line. 

Jamond Gordon of East Mississippi Community College committed to Ole Miss on Thursday evening, choosing the Rebels over offers from Mississippi State, Georgia, Oklahoma and others. 

(More Recruiting: Will Tysheem Johnson Start Day One for Ole Miss?)

At 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, Gordon was committed to Auburn, coming out of Meridian High School in the Class of 2019 before going the junior college route. He was a three-star player coming out of high school but is currently unranked as a JUCO prospect.

As a junior in high school, he had a. huge season with 88 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 17.5 sacks. In just seven games at the JUCO level, he had 21 tackles and two sacks playing more on the interior.

Gordon becomes the third defensive line commitment in the class of 2021 that now sits at 14 committed players. He joins Jibran Hawkins and Demarcus Smith along the defensive line. As a junior college player, you'd expect him to be able to contribute from day one. 

