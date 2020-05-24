The Grove Report
Ole Miss Lands Commitment from Three-Star Tackle out of Alabama

Nate Gabler

Micah Pettus is coming to Oxford. The No. 2 tackle recruit out of Alabama is going to be a Rebel.

Pettus, a three-star offensive tackle and out of Alabama, committed on Sunday to play at Ole Miss. Pettus held offers from Florida State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech and others. 

It was a bit of a quick turnaround on the recruiting trail for Pettus. He picked up his offer from the Rebels first in February, then taking an unofficial visit early in March before the coronavirus shut down recruiting trails. 

Pettus' commitment is just the fourth in the Ole Miss football 2021 recruiting class and also the first along either the offensive or defensive line. He joins a big weekend for Ole Miss, as they landed Jarrian Jones, a transfer from Mississippi State on Saturday. 

Eli and Peyton Manning to Launch High-End Bourbon Brand

Eli and Peyton Manning are teaming up away from the golf course. The two brothers are launching their own high-end bourbon brand to be first available later this month.

Nate Gabler

What is Ole Miss Football Getting in Jarrian Jones, transfer from MSU?

Former Mississippi State defensive back Jarrian Jones is transferring to Ole Miss. What are the Rebels getting in the former four-star recruit?

Nate Gabler

Jarrian Jones to Transfer from Mississippi State to Ole Miss

Former Mississippi State defensive back Jarrian Jones is transferring to Ole Miss, he announced Sunday on Twitter.

Nate Gabler

What Every SEC Athletic Director Said About the Return of Athletes to Campus

The Southeastern Conference voted today to allow athletes to return to campus for voluntary workouts beginning on June 8. Here's what each SEC Athletic Director had to say about the decision.

Nate Gabler

A.J. Brown: "The Sky is the Limit for Me"

A.J. Brown was one of the best rookies in football one season ago. But the Ole Miss football product isn't looking back. Instead, he's trying to find if a ceiling for his play even exists.

Nate Gabler

SEC Approves the June Return of Student Athletes to Campus

The SEC, in concurrence with the NCAA's prior decision, will be allowing student-athletes back on campus. What's next?

Nate Gabler

What the Proposed, Updated Summer Practice Schedule Looks Like

The NCAA has voted to allow athletes back on campus on June 1. For now, all workouts on campus are voluntary. But there's very likely going to be expanded preseason practice. What would that proposal look like for Ole Miss football?

Nate Gabler

Everything Lane Kiffin said in Yesterday's Ole Miss Football Q&A

Ole Miss football held a Q&A session with head coach Lane Kiffin last night. Here's everything he said.

Nate Gabler

Inside Coach Yo's Pitch to Reconstruct the Basketball Calendar

The COVID-19 outbreak may change the layout of sports as we know it moving forward, but is that such a bad thing? Some coaches have been pushing for that all along.

Nate Gabler

NCAA Votes to Approve Voluntary Athletic Activities on Campus

The NCAA Division I Council has voted to approve voluntary athletics activities on campus to begin June 1.

Nate Gabler