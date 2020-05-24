Ole Miss Lands Commitment from Three-Star Tackle out of Alabama

Micah Pettus is coming to Oxford. The No. 2 tackle recruit out of Alabama is going to be a Rebel.

Pettus, a three-star offensive tackle and out of Alabama, committed on Sunday to play at Ole Miss. Pettus held offers from Florida State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech and others.

It was a bit of a quick turnaround on the recruiting trail for Pettus. He picked up his offer from the Rebels first in February, then taking an unofficial visit early in March before the coronavirus shut down recruiting trails.

Pettus' commitment is just the fourth in the Ole Miss football 2021 recruiting class and also the first along either the offensive or defensive line. He joins a big weekend for Ole Miss, as they landed Jarrian Jones, a transfer from Mississippi State on Saturday.

