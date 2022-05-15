Ole Miss Rebels Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Rebel news as Ole Miss looks to improve on an already impressive class.

The preparation for the 2022 football season is under way in college football but the path towards building the future of the sport is never on hiatus.

It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.

Can the success be sustained? Continued strength on the recruiting trail would have to continue to play a primary part if so in the competitive SEC West and well beyond.

One of the best safety projection in Georgia has trimmed his list and Ole Miss is still in he hunt.

One of the best safety projection in Georgia has trimmed his list and Ole Miss is still in he hunt.

Milton (Ga.) High School star Robert Billings announced his top eight schools during the afternoon and the Rebels made the list along with Clemson, Florida State, Oregon, Michigan, Kentucky, North Carolina and Duke.

Billings, who last visited Oxford in April, originally picked up the Ole Miss offer back in September to kick off his recruitment. Clemson and Florida State have also hosted the Peach State prospect for a visit this spring. Listed at 6'2", 190 pounds, the rising-senior recruit trimmed the list from a total of at least a dozen total offers.

Ole Miss has offered JUCO defensive back Roman Rashada, brother of elite 2023 high school quarterback Jaden Rashada.

Although the Rebels already have a signal caller snagged for the 2023 season, offering the QB's brother could be viewed as a way of trying to lure another to campus as well. Kiffin also isn't shy about retweeting the quarterback, the most recent instance coming earlier this week.

As for Roman, he holds offers from notable schools such as BYU, Washington, Arkansas and Miami.

One of the hottest wide receiver recruits in America will soon see Ole Miss, and for an official visit.

Tyler Williams, the Lakeland (Fla.) High School star who recently narrowed his list to 10 schools, will take several official visits to take the next steps in his recruiting process. The Rebels will have another chance to impress him on September 3, a source near the Lakeland star confirmed to The Grove Report. On3 was first to report the visit, set to take place when the Rebels host Troy.

The other programs to make the top 10 for Williams included Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, LSU, Florida, USC, Syracuse and South Florida.

He isn't expected to make a verbal commitment until much later in the year.

Details surrounding one of the most anticipated announcements in the state of Mississippi's 2023 class have emerged less than 48 hours away from Dante Dowdell's ceremony begins.

Long planned for Friday, May 13, the Picayune (Miss.) High School running back has been busy on the visit trail in narrowing the process from more than two dozen scholarship offers down to one.

The public will be presented with the pick ahead of Picayune's spring jamboree, also featuring Ocean Springs (Miss.) High School and Theodore (Ala.) High School from the late afternoon hours, through the evening.

Dowdell's pledge is to come before the proverbial 'kick,' currently tabbed for 4:30 pm CT. Expect the commitment just prior, perhaps closer to 4:00 pm.

Ahead of the pick, per a source close to the rising-senior recruit, the commitment is expected to come down to Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Arkansas and Florida State. Dowdell has frequented many of the aforementioned campuses, including Ole Miss just ahead of the 2022 Grove Bowl.