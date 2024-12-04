REPORT: LB Tyler Lockhart Signs With Mississippi State After Committing to Ole Miss
This story was updated following breaking news on Wednesday night.
It originally appeared that Ole Miss had gained another valuable in-state piece in its 2025 recruiting class, but that has reportedly changed on Wednesday night regarding Tyler Lockhart's situation.
On Wednesday afternoon, Lockhart committed to Ole Miss during a ceremony on Early Signing Day. He removed a jacket to reveal an Ole Miss shirt and announced his flip from a previous pledge to Mississippi State. About seven hours later, however, and it appears that Lockhart has signed with the Bulldogs after all.
The Clarion Ledger was the first to report the news, and it was seemingly confirmed by Ole Miss Football's social media accounts deleting their previously-posted graphics of Lockhart and some posts by Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby.
The linebacker's player profiles on both On3 and 247Sports also now indicate that he has signed with Mississippi State.
According to On3, Lockhart is the No. 159 player in the nation (No. 16 linebacker) and the No. 5 player in the state of Mississippi. According to his team page on MaxPreps, Lockhart has secured 81 total tackles (32 solo) this season alongside three sacks.