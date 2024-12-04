Ole Miss Officially Adds Four-Star Safety Ladarian Clardy on Early Signing Day
The Ole Miss Rebels placed an emphasis on their defensive secondary in this year's recruiting class, and one of the biggest pieces of that haul is four-star safety Ladarian Clardy who officially signed with the program on Wednesday.
Clardy, a product of Escambia (Pensacola, Fla.) High School, has been committed to the Rebels since Sept. 21, choosing the Rebels over offers from Georgia, Michigan, Mississippi State, Miami, Florida, Florida State, UCF, Colorado and Washington.
According to his team's MaxPreps page, Clardy put up 60 total tackles (50 solo), five tackles for loss, two interceptions and a fumble recovery this fall.
On3 lists the four-star safety as the No. 229 player in the country (No. 19 safety) and the No. 31 player in the state of Florida.
One interesting note regarding Clardy is that he was the player who was chauffeured by Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin over the summer on a visit to Oxford, showing just how strong the team's emphasis was on landing his talents. On Wednesday, those efforts paid off with a signature.
As Early Signing Day continues to unfold, stick with Ole Miss On SI as we cover the new additions to the Rebels' roster.