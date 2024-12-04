Ole Miss Pulls Off Huge In-State Flip of Four-Star LB Tyler Lockhart
The Ole Miss Rebels have made a huge haul on Early Signing Day, and that haul just became more impressive.
The Rebels pulled off a massive in-state flip of four-star linebacker Tyler Lockhart on Wednesday afternoon, securing his commitment over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. According to On3, Lockhart is the No. 159 player in the nation (No. 16 linebacker) and the No. 5 player in the state of Mississippi.
According to his team page on MaxPreps, Lockhart has secured 81 total tackles (32 solo) this season alongside three sacks. His addition to the Rebels' roster is another testament to defensive coordinator Pete Golding's work on the recruiting trail and could be the reason behind his tell-tale shark emoji post on X earlier on Wednesday.
Lockhart will join a defense that has experienced a revival under Golding's leadership, becoming one of the best units in the country during the 2024 season.
As Early Signing Day continues to unfold, stick with Ole Miss On SI as we cover the newest additions to the Rebels' roster.