Ole Miss RB Target Shekai Mills-Knight Announces Top 5 Schools, Commitment Date
The Ole Miss Rebels are vying for the talents of multiple elite athletes in the 2025 recruiting class, and they are hoping to land a commitment from four-star running back Shekai Mills-Knight this week.
Mills-Knight announced his top five schools on Tuesday, and he is set to pledge to a program on Aug. 17. He will be choosing between the Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, Miami Hurricanes, Auburn Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers, according to reports.
The Rebels may be in a good place, in terms of Mills-Knight's commitment. On Monday, On3's Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction that the running back would commit to Ole Miss, and it makes sense, given how strongly the Rebels have pursued him this offseason.
Mills-Knight currently suits up for the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tenn., and his commitment to Ole Miss would help alleviate the loss felt from the decommitment of running back Akylin Dear earlier this summer. Dear has yet to pledge to a new program, but Alabama has been hot on his trail as he enters his senior year.
The Rebels currently have 14 commitments in their 2025 prep class, good for the No. 24-ranked class in the country, per On3.