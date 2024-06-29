Ole Miss RB Target Shekai Mills-Knight Reveals Top 8 Schools, Includes Rebels
The Ole Miss Rebels have not had a great week on the recruiting trail after losing four commitments, but they received some good news this weekend when 2025 running back prospect Shekai Mills-Knight included the program in his top eight schools.
Mills-Knight released his top eight on social media on Saturday morning, and you can view his post below.
Alongside Ole Miss, Mills-Knight is also considering the Auburn Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, Miami Hurricanes, Missouri Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and Alabama Crimson Tide. He visited the Rebels in April.
A three-star prospect out of Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Mills-Knight would be a good boost to Lane Kiffin's 2025 class, especially following the decommitment of running back Akylin Dear on Friday. Dear was the latest Rebel prospect to decommit from the program, joining WR Jerome Myles, EDGE Corey Amos and WR Dillon Alfred who did the same on Monday.
Ole Miss currently holds nine commitments in its 2025 class.