Ole Miss Rebels Flip Commitment of Elite In-State WR Caleb Cunningham
The Ole Miss Rebels had their largest recruiting weekend of the season last week as they took down the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. Headlining this trip was the Rebels' newest five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham.
Cunningham flipped his commitment from Alabama to Ole Miss on Wednesday, news that was announced by Hayes Fawcett on X, becoming the first five-star recruit of the 2025 class for the Rebels. He originally committed to the Crimson Tide on July 13 of this year.
Cunningham is listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds coming out of Choctaw County High School in Ackerman, Mississippi, which is about an hour south of Ole Miss.
Cunningham is a speedy and physical receiver who possesses the talent to go up and get difficult balls in traffic, making him a deep threat option when paired with the already well-rounded receiving corps the Rebels have. According to 247Sports, Cunningham set school records last season with 48 receptions for 1,138 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Cunningham is a multi-sport athlete as he also plays for Choctaw County’s basketball team where he averaged 18 points a game, and is a member of the track team, illustrating how strong of an athlete he is.
With the addition of Cunningham, the Rebels' 2025 recruiting class became the No. 17 class in the country per On3 and 9th in the SEC with an overall class score of 89.72.
The No. 17 overall player in the country looks to be a big part of Ole Miss’ future after flipping his commitment.