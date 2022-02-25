Ole Miss Rebels Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Rebel news as Ole Miss looks to improve on an already impressive roster.

The preparation for the 2022 football season is under way in college football but the path towards building the future of the sport is never on hiatus.

It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.

Can the Rebels start taking away recruits from programs like Bama, Georgia and A&M by getting on recruits earlier than ever? That appears to be the aim based on the following information.

Stick with The Grove Report as we track the top class of 2024 recruits that the Rebels are getting out in front with by offering early. This next young man is a prime example.

FEBRUARY 25TH, 10:40 AM UPDATE:

Judd Anderson self-reported an offer from Ole Miss on Feb. 22. The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Jones County signal caller checks several boxes for a Power Five program. He’s a listed 6’6”, 210-pounds, and he’s only a class of 2024 prospect, meaning he’s still technically a sophomore in high school.

With Ole Miss Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin’s propensity to find and develop signal callers, Anderson receiving an Ole Miss offer first is truly interesting. It’s not like Coach Kiffin needs to go deep down the quarterback board to find one, nor does he necessarily need to offer 2024 prospects that have little notoriety. Then again, Anderson’s film displays good skills.

"It was super exciting to get that first offer!" Anderson said Friday morning.

A prospect that has good zip on his passes, a natural over-the-top release and good mobility (18 ppg in hoops is a great sign), Anderson has the requisite upside that college coaches seek.

