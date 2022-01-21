Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Transfer Target to Soon Make SEC Decision

Ole Miss Rebels Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Rebels news as Ole Miss looks to improve on an already impressive class

With college football's 2021 season officially in the books and the New Year upon us, rumors are beginning to fly regarding visits and commitments for the 2022 class, the transfer portal and beyond.

Under second-year head coach Lane Kiffin, the Rebels recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Kiffin is building in Oxford.

Stick with The Grove Report for all of the latest updates in recruiting below:

JANUARY 21, 9:35 AM UPDATE

One of Ole Miss' top transfer targets is closing in on a decision.

Javon Baker, the Alabama transfer wide receiver originally out of Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern High School, took the last expected visit before a decision this week. On Thursday, he was on campus at Kentucky after trips to Ole Miss and Florida within the last week.

It's safe to say the talented pass catcher wants to remain in college football's premiere conference. Ole Miss is targeting several pass catchers to date with one committed in Louisville transfer Jordan Watkins.

Now, Baker will asses his SEC options and look to make a decision in the coming week or so relative to spring enrollment at the different programs. In order to participate in spring football at any school, the sophomore would need to be a full-time student by the end of the add/drop at a particular school.

Most add/drop windows fall between the end of January and the first week of February, so it shouldn't be long before a decision is to be made. The same can be said of other transfer candidates looking to participate in spring drills like Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg.

Baker, who registered seven receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown in 2021 for Alabama, provides vertical ability, hands and some polish on an experienced frame. He has at least three seasons of eligibility remaining moving forward.

JANUARY 19, 8:30 AM UPDATE

One of the top young running backs in the state of Alabama has taken the next step in his recruitment and the Rebels are in the thick of it.

Drew Pickett, a three-year starter at Seale (Ala.) Russell County High School, released his group of to college contenders for his verbal commitment on Tuesday.

Along with the Rebels, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Michigan State and Kansas made the cut for the class of 2023 recruit.

Pickett has already visited Oxford and views the campus as a true option moving forward as he cuts his list of options virtually in half.

As a junior in 2021, Pickett rushed for 835 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 163 yards and another score out of the backfield in nine games of action.

The Rebels have just one class of 2023 verbal commitment on board to date via in-state standout Suntarine Perkins.

JANUARY 18, 8:30 AM UPDATE

Arch Manning's recruitment appears to be headed well into the New Year but Ole Miss hasn't slowed in its efforts for the class of 2023 NFL legacy quarterback.

Of course the Rebels aren't alone as Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, Texas and several others continue to court the New Orleans native, with many college football coaches attending Manning's basketball games at Isidore Newman High School.

New Ole Miss assistant coach Charlie Weis, Jr., has been among them this week. The offensive coordinator saw Manning play basketball on Monday and Manning's high school football coach was impressed with the Weis impression, according to 247Sports.

“It was great to see him,” Greenies Head Coach Nelson Stewart said. “Twenty-eight, he’s such a young guy being an OC but you can tell talking to him his football IQ. He’s super excited and just talked about his path. He obviously worked with Lane (Kiffin) in the past and we got a chance to talk about offense and playing calling and how fast he likes to do it.

"You can tell he has a real high football IQ.”

Manning is in no rush to make a verbal commitment and has yet to put out a list of top programs, something he may never reveal before making a final decision. The junior is expected to resume making visits later this spring as colleges ramp up spring practice.

The Ole Miss legacy visited Oxford twice during the fall and also saw the team play during the Sugar Bowl in his native New Orleans.

JANUARY 16, 5:30 PM UPDATE

It looks like USC's Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg have enjoyed their trip to Oxford.

Dart and Trigg both tweeted a photo with a car and Lane Kiffin on Sunday evening while wearing Ole Miss gear.

JANUARY 16, 3:30 PM UPDATE

Jordan Lockhart, 2024 linebacker out of St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) committed to Ole Miss on Sunday afternoon.

Lockhart is the younger brother of Danny Lockhart, a USC transfer who recently committed to Ole Miss. This younger Lockhart still has two high school seasons left to play, but he comes from one of the more prestigious programs in the country.

Here is Lockhart's commitment video and a word of congratulations he extended to his brother in December.

Ole Miss is also seeking to land two other transfers from USC in Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg, both of whom visited Oxford this weekend.

JANUARY 16, 3:00 PM UPDATE

One of Ole Miss' top transfer targets on defense has come to a decision.

DJ James, the former Oregon starting cornerback, was down to Ole Miss, Miami and Auburn ahead of making a public decision on Sunday afternoon. After trips to both the Plains and Coral Gables, the former Spanish Fort (Ala.) High School star went public with plans to finish his college career in his home state at Auburn.

Ole Miss did not receive a visit in the James recruitment, but he did meet with Rebel secondary coach Terrell Buckley on Saturday prior to making the final decision. James, who had two interceptions along with 40-plus tackles while at UO, committed to Buckley at Mississippi State back in high school.

The Rebels have been busy in the portal and remain in on several targets from quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Jaxson Dart to wide receiver Javon Baker and many others.

JANUARY 16, 1:15 PM UPDATE

Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg attended last night’s basketball game between Ole Miss and No. 4 Auburn. The duo was spotted with Rebel players Jonathan Hess and Nick Broeker on an Instagram live broadcast from Trigg’s account.

JANUARY 15, 2:30 PM UPDATE

They made it in.

Sources tell The Grove Report that coveted USC transfer recruits Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg, each elite recruits in the high school recruiting class of 2021, are on campus in Oxford for their official visit.

Each saw action and flashed as freshmen at USC this fall and appear to be navigating the transfer portal process together. The duo spent time at Oklahoma on Friday as the NCAA's contact period began after the dead period in place from the middle of December into the New Year. This contact period runs through the end of the month.

For Dart, the quarterback thrust into action after Kedon Slovis' injury, there is a reported top three of Ole Miss, OU and TCU -- along with rumors of the Horned Frog staff campaigning the coveted recruit to replace the trip to Oxford with one to Fort Worth this weekend. The quarterback room under Kiffin needs another arm and few doubt the fit Dart would bring in the tall task of replacing Matt Corral's run in town.

Trigg dealt with an injury as a freshman as a knee issue caused him to miss considerable time. A hybrid tight end/wide receiver type who also considered playing basketball in college, Trigg finished 2021 with seven catches for 109 yards and a touchdown versus Colorado.

The Rebels have a top 25 recruiting class and have attacked the portal hard as a compliment, landing several prospects of late including TCU running back Zach Evans and Central Michigan linebacker Troy Brown.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter