Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Jaxson Dart, Michael Trigg Post Oxford Visit Photos

Ole Miss Rebels Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Rebels news as Ole Miss looks to improve on an already impressive class

With college football's 2021 season officially in the books and the New Year upon us, rumors are beginning to fly regarding visits and commitments for the 2022 class, the transfer portal and beyond.

Under second-year head coach Lane Kiffin, the Rebels recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Kiffin is building in Oxford.

JANUARY 16, 5:30 PM UPDATE

It looks like USC's Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg have enjoyed their trip to Oxford.

Dart and Trigg both tweeted a photo with a car and Lane Kiffin on Sunday evening while wearing Ole Miss gear.

JANUARY 16, 3:30 PM UPDATE

Jordan Lockhart, 2024 linebacker out of St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) committed to Ole Miss on Sunday afternoon.

Lockhart is the younger brother of Danny Lockhart, a USC transfer who recently committed to Ole Miss. This younger Lockhart still has two high school seasons left to play, but he comes from one of the more prestigious programs in the country.

Here is Lockhart's commitment video and a word of congratulations he extended to his brother in December.

Ole Miss is also seeking to land two other transfers from USC in Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg, both of whom visited Oxford this weekend.

JANUARY 16, 3:00 PM UPDATE

One of Ole Miss' top transfer targets on defense has come to a decision.

DJ James, the former Oregon starting cornerback, was down to Ole Miss, Miami and Auburn ahead of making a public decision on Sunday afternoon. After trips to both the Plains and Coral Gables, the former Spanish Fort (Ala.) High School star went public with plans to finish his college career in his home state at Auburn.

Ole Miss did not receive a visit in the James recruitment, but he did meet with Rebel secondary coach Terrell Buckley on Saturday prior to making the final decision. James, who had two interceptions along with 40-plus tackles while at UO, committed to Buckley at Mississippi State back in high school.

The Rebels have been busy in the portal and remain in on several targets from quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Jaxson Dart to wide receiver Javon Baker and many others.

JANUARY 16, 1:15 PM UPDATE

Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg attended last night’s basketball game between Ole Miss and No. 4 Auburn. The duo was spotted with Rebel players Jonathan Hess and Nick Broeker on an Instagram live broadcast from Trigg’s account.

JANUARY 15, 2:30 PM UPDATE

They made it in.

Sources tell The Grove Report that coveted USC transfer recruits Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg, each elite recruits in the high school recruiting class of 2021, are on campus in Oxford for their official visit.

Each saw action and flashed as freshmen at USC this fall and appear to be navigating the transfer portal process together. The duo spent time at Oklahoma on Friday as the NCAA's contact period began after the dead period in place from the middle of December into the New Year. This contact period runs through the end of the month.

For Dart, the quarterback thrust into action after Kedon Slovis' injury, there is a reported top three of Ole Miss, OU and TCU -- along with rumors of the Horned Frog staff campaigning the coveted recruit to replace the trip to Oxford with one to Fort Worth this weekend. The quarterback room under Kiffin needs another arm and few doubt the fit Dart would bring in the tall task of replacing Matt Corral's run in town.

Trigg dealt with an injury as a freshman as a knee issue caused him to miss considerable time. A hybrid tight end/wide receiver type who also considered playing basketball in college, Trigg finished 2021 with seven catches for 109 yards and a touchdown versus Colorado.

The Rebels have a top 25 recruiting class and have attacked the portal hard as a compliment, landing several prospects of late including TCU running back Zach Evans and Central Michigan linebacker Troy Brown.

