Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: USC Transfers Dart, Trigg are in Oxford

With college football's 2021 season officially in the books and the New Year upon us, rumors are beginning to fly regarding visits and commitments for the 2022 class, the transfer portal and beyond.

Under second-year head coach Lane Kiffin, the Rebels recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Kiffin is building in Oxford.

JANUARY 15, 2:30 PM UPDATE

They made it in.

Sources tell The Grove Report that coveted USC transfer recruits Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg, each elite recruits in the high school recruiting class of 2021, are on campus in Oxford for their official visit.

Each saw action and flashed as freshmen at USC this fall and appear to be navigating the transfer portal process together. The duo spent time at Oklahoma on Friday as the NCAA's contact period began after the dead period in place from the middle of December into the New Year. This contact period runs through the end of the month.

For Dart, the quarterback thrust into action after Kedon Slovis' injury, there is a reported top three of Ole Miss, OU and TCU -- along with rumors of the Horned Frog staff campaigning the coveted recruit to replace the trip to Oxford with one to Fort Worth this weekend. The quarterback room under Kiffin needs another arm and few doubt the fit Dart would bring in the tall task of replacing Matt Corral's run in town.

Trigg dealt with an injury as a freshman as a knee issue caused him to miss considerable time. A hybrid tight end/wide receiver type who also considered playing basketball in college, Trigg finished 2021 with seven catches for 109 yards and a touchdown versus Colorado.

The Rebels have a top 25 recruiting class and have attacked the portal hard as a compliment, landing several prospects of late including TCU running back Zach Evans and Central Michigan linebacker Troy Brown.

