Ole Miss Regains Commitment From 4-Star WR Dillon Alfred
After postponing his original commitment date, four-star wide receiver Dillon Alfred pledged to the Ole Miss Rebels again on Friday, rejoining the class he departed with a decommitment on June 24.
The 2025 wideout was choosing between the Rebels and Clemson Tigers, but he opted to remain with his home-state school. Originally from Gautier, Miss., Alfred now suits up for Saraland (Ala.) High School entering his senior season.
You can view his commitment post below.
"Home is Home!!!" Alfred wrote in his post. "And there’s no place like home, I’m back and this time it’s for good!!! Hotty Toddy!!!!"
Alfred originally committed to the Rebels in April, but he was one of three prospects to withdraw their pledge from Ole Miss on June 24. Since then, the Rebels regained one of those prospects in edge rusher Corey Amos who returned to the class last week, and Alfred now makes two recommitments.
Alfred's sophomore season at Gautier High School was a big one, seeing him eclipse 1,000 receiving yards and 15 scores while averaging 21 yards per reception. He is the 14th commitment for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels in this class and the second wide receiver pledge, joining Samari Reed out of Coconut Creek, Fla.