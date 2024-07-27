Ole Miss Regains Commitment From Edge Rusher Corey Amos
Corey Amos was one of multiple decommitments from the Ole Miss Rebels earlier this summer, but on Friday evening, he renewed his commitment to Lane Kiffin's program.
You can view his commitment announcement below.
Amos suits up for Opelousas (La.) High School, and his initial pledge to Ole Miss came in early February, the first commitment of the Rebels' 2025 class. His later decommitment came on June 24 along with two other prospects on the same day: wide receivers Jerome Myles and Dillon Alfred.
Amos is the 13th commitment of Ole Miss' class, and he is the third prospect to pledge from the state of Louisiana, joining offensive lineman Kenneth Boston and defensive lineman Corey Adams. He has committed to the Rebels over offers from the Tulane Green Wave, Alabama Crimson Tide, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines and others.
Other news on the recruiting front this weekend is that the Rebels are hosting their annual "Juice Fest" weekend in Oxford. You can view the expected visitor list for the event here.