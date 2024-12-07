Ole Miss Signee Jarcoby Hopson Earns Mississippi 6A Player of the Year Honors
The Ole Miss Rebels reeled in an impressive early signing period recruiting class this cycle, and linebacker Jarcoby Hopson was a large part of that haul.
Hopson, a four-star prospect, hails from Lake Cormorant High School in Mississippi, and although his prep career has come to a close, he earned a big honor to conclude his high school days on Friday. It was then that Hopson was named Mississippi's 6A Player of the Year for the 2024 season in recognition of his efforts on the gridiron this fall.
The new Rebel finished his high school career with 208 total tackles, 21.0 tackles for loss, six sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked field goal. All of his sacks came during the 2024 season which was good enough to lead Region 1-6A.
Hopson was rated as the No. 31 linebacker nationally and the No. 11 player in the state of Mississippi, according to On3. He will join what became a revitalized Ole Miss defense this season that led the country in tackles for loss (116) and sacks (52).