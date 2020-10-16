SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Ole Miss Snags Hulking 3-Star OL Commit Cedrick Nicely Out of Georgia

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss just snagged another very big boy to join the 2021 class along the offensive line. 

Three-star offensive tackle Cedrick Nicely out of Gainesville, Ga. committed to Ole Miss on Friday morning., He also held offers from South Carolina, Georgia Tech and others. 

Rivals has Nicely rated as a three-star prospect, whereas 247Sports doesn't have him rated at all. 

Nicely fits right into the type of offensive lineman Jeff Lebby and this Ole Miss offensive staff have been targeting. At 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, he brings the type of road-grating body frame you simply can't coach into a kid. 

This staff has been targeting that sort of massive body. If you look at the other offensive lineman committed, Micah Pettus, he stands at 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds. In a day where some in college football are targeting smaller, more mobile lineman, the Rebels are trying to murder you in the trenches. 

Nicely becomes the 14th commitment of the 2021 class for Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin, the second of the month of October, alongside JUCO DE Jamond Gordon. Nicely and Pettus are the only offensive line commits in the class to this point. 

More From The Grove Report:

Projecting the Remainder of the Ole Miss Football Schedule

"They're Scary": Everything Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman is Saying About Ole Miss

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebookand follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Projecting the Remainder of the Ole Miss Football Schedule

No one saw this coming. Could we have predicted a 1-2 start for the Ole Miss football team? Of course. But no one would have thought they would look quite this good in the meantime. That said, it's time to project the remainder of the Ole Miss football schedule.

Nate Gabler

by

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas: How to Watch Saturday's Matchup

ESPN put us through the ringer this week, first announcing one destination of the Ole Miss game at Arkansas before later moving the game from one network to another. Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Nate Gabler

Which Ole Miss Football Records Could Fall This Year?

Sure, records are meant to be broken. That much is true. But records are not meant to be broken in a shortened season... but they might be.

Nate Gabler

OPINION: SEC Should've Scheduled an All-Team Bye Midseason to Accommodate for COVID-19 Issues

There's just no way Greg Sankey and the Southeastern Conference leaders didn't see some sort of scenario like this playing out. They could have been more prepared.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Nick Saban, Alabama Athletic Director Test Positive for COVID-19

Nick Saban is unlikely to coach for Alabama this upcoming weekend. The school announced on Wednesday that both Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19. Both are away from the facilities and isolating at home.

Nate Gabler

A Unique Idea to Get John Rhys Plumlee on the Football Field

John Rhys Plumlee has been a non-factor thus far in 2020. So how could Lane Kiffin and Co. get Plumlee on the field? .... what if they try him on defense?

Nate Gabler

by

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football Experiencing COVID-19 Issues, But "Could Play Game Today"

Florida is on full hold of football activities after a COVID-19 outbreak amongst players and coaches. Ole Miss is close to having the same issues.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Center Ben Brown Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

Ole Miss junior has been named to the watch list for the 2020 Rimington Trophy, which honors the top center in Division I FBS college football.

Nate Gabler

How Kenny Yeboah and Matt Corral Grew Their Chemistry in an Offseason Without Practice

The relationship between Matt Corral and Kenny Yeboah started when everything ended. A COVID-19 limited offseason should mean a lack of chemistry between new players. At Ole Miss, the opposite has happened.

Nate Gabler

"They're Scary": Everything Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman is Saying About Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin and the new-look Ole Miss team have been turning heads nationally. Now, they get to turn their attention to the Arkansas Razorbacks and fellow rookie head coach Sam Pittman.

Nate Gabler