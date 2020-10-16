Ole Miss just snagged another very big boy to join the 2021 class along the offensive line.

Three-star offensive tackle Cedrick Nicely out of Gainesville, Ga. committed to Ole Miss on Friday morning., He also held offers from South Carolina, Georgia Tech and others.

Rivals has Nicely rated as a three-star prospect, whereas 247Sports doesn't have him rated at all.

Nicely fits right into the type of offensive lineman Jeff Lebby and this Ole Miss offensive staff have been targeting. At 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, he brings the type of road-grating body frame you simply can't coach into a kid.

This staff has been targeting that sort of massive body. If you look at the other offensive lineman committed, Micah Pettus, he stands at 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds. In a day where some in college football are targeting smaller, more mobile lineman, the Rebels are trying to murder you in the trenches.

Nicely becomes the 14th commitment of the 2021 class for Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin, the second of the month of October, alongside JUCO DE Jamond Gordon. Nicely and Pettus are the only offensive line commits in the class to this point.

