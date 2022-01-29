Thamel: QB Jaxson Dart Committed to Ole Miss

More confirmation of Dart's transfer to Ole Miss came on Saturday afternoon.

OXFORD, Miss. -- As reported by The Grove Report earlier in the week, USC quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is enrolled at Ole Miss, and Pete Thamel reported similarly on Saturday.

Thamel tweeted that "Dart has committed to play at Ole Miss" and "is headed there today."

John David Baker and Lane Kiffin also confirmed this with a tweet on Saturday afternoon.

Dart participated in six games for USC in 2021, throwing for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns. Ole Miss has courted numerous quarterbacks out of the portal this offseason, and although Dart has not officially announced his decision, it appears that he is an Ole Miss Rebel. Ole Miss has also been tied to Oklahoma transfer Caleb Williams out of the portal, but Williams has yet to announce a decision on his school of choice.

Dart is possibly going to be joined by former Trojan teammate Michael Trigg, an impact tight end that has also been pursued by Ole Miss. No confirmation has yet come on Trigg's transfer status, but the duo visited Ole Miss together earlier this month.

Ole Miss now looks to enter spring practice with a quarterback competition to replace Matt Corral as the starter in Oxford. Dart and Luke Altmyer will likely be the leaders in the clubhouse for the position. Altmyer came in to replace an injured Matt Corral in Ole Miss' Sugar Bowl loss to Baylor on Jan. 1, and Corral has entered his name into the upcoming NFL Draft.

Ole Miss won 10 regular season games in 2021 for the first time in program history in the second year of Lane Kiffin's tenure at Ole Miss. The Rebels will open their 2022 season at home against Troy in September.

