QB Deuce Knight Flipping to Ole Miss Would Be Massive | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses how now that Ole Miss has gotten Caleb Cunningham to flip from Alabama, all attention has moved to trying to flip quarterback prospect Deuce Knight from the Auburn Tigers. Knight would be a major cog in this class as it creeps closer to the Top 10.
We then talk about two prospects who will be potentially also be really major for Ole Miss in LSU commit Devin Harper from Shreveport and Winston Watkins from Venice H.S. in Florida. The closing moments of this recruiting class have a chance to be really good for Lane Kiffin.
In our final segment of the day, we take the opportunity to start talking about the Florida game with what I will be watching for in the Gators' matchup vs. LSU on Saturday. Also is this the week Tre Harris comes back, and how does Jaxson Dart handle that return?
