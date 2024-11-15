The Grove Report

QB Deuce Knight Flipping to Ole Miss Would Be Massive | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast

Could Deuce Knight be the next recruiting domino to fall for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss?

Steven Willis

Deuce Knight FLIPPING to Ole Miss would be CRUCIAL | Ole Miss Rebels Podcast
Deuce Knight FLIPPING to Ole Miss would be CRUCIAL | Ole Miss Rebels Podcast / Locked On Ole Miss

Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses how now that Ole Miss has gotten Caleb Cunningham to flip from Alabama, all attention has moved to trying to flip quarterback prospect Deuce Knight from the Auburn Tigers. Knight would be a major cog in this class as it creeps closer to the Top 10.

We then talk about two prospects who will be potentially also be really major for Ole Miss in LSU commit Devin Harper from Shreveport and Winston Watkins from Venice H.S. in Florida. The closing moments of this recruiting class have a chance to be really good for Lane Kiffin.

In our final segment of the day, we take the opportunity to start talking about the Florida game with what I will be watching for in the Gators' matchup vs. LSU on Saturday.  Also is this the week Tre Harris comes back, and how does Jaxson Dart handle that return?

WANT MORE OLE MISS SPORTS CONTENT?

Become an LOOM Insider HERE

https://joinsubtext.com/lockedonolemiss

Published
Steven Willis
STEVEN WILLIS

Home/Recruiting