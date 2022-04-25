Skip to main content

Dual-Threat QB Recruit Marcel Reed Commits to Ole Miss Rebels Football

Rebels land first high school quarterback prospect since 2021 recruiting cycle

After a trio of trips to Ole Miss since March began, the future plans for class of 2023 Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy quarterback Marcel Reed are set. 

The rising-senior recruit will play his college football in Oxford, he announced at the school on Monday afternoon. 

Reed chose the Rebels over some 30 scholarship offers, including from SEC rivals Arkansas and Vanderbilt, the two other programs to host the dual-threat talent for visits this spring. 

the 6'1", 180-pound prospect, who was in Oxford for Saturday's Grove Bowl and even spent time with head coach Lane Kiffin and a Rolls Royce before the day was done, is set to be a four-year varsity starter at MBA. As a junior in 2021, he led the program to the state championship game in throwing for 12 touchdowns and rushing for 12 touchdowns, accounting for more than 2,000 total yards along the way. 

Kiffin has long been after Reed and visited his high school back in January while the program was beginning to turn the page to recruiting the class of 2023. Reed was initially offered by the Rebels on April 25, 2021, nearly one year to the day before making a verbal commitment to the program on Monday.

Ole Miss did not sign a prep passer in the class of 2022, but of course added to the room in landing USC transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart, who made his debut on Saturday. The last high school quarterback to pick the program was in the 2021 cycle, when the other contender for the current quarterback job, Luke Altmyer, signed with the Rebels. 

Reed joins in-state star Suntarine Perkins on the class of 2023 verbal commitment list to date. The program could still be in the hunt for more quarterback talent in the class, courting Arch Manning, Jaden Rashada and others at the position. 

Kiffin Reed 2021

Reed's first visit to Oxford after an offer in 2021

Reed Kiffin

Reed and Kiffin on Saturday

Reed mom

Reed while in Oxford in March

