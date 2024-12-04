RB Shekai Mills-Knight is Officially an Ole Miss Rebel on Early Signing Day
The Ole Miss Rebels officially have their running back in the 2025 class as Shekai Mills-Knight put ink to paper during Wednesday's Early Signing Day.
Mills-Knight has been committed to the Rebels since Aug. 17, filling a void in the class left by the decommitment of in-state back Akylin Dear who later pledged to Alabama.
A four-star prospect according to On3, Mills-Knight is rated as the No. 135 player nationally (No. 8 running back) and No. 2 player out of the state of Tennessee. He is a product of the Baylor School in Chattanooga.
Measuring in at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Mills-Knight should provide a boost to an Ole Miss running back room that did not enjoy a large amount of success during SEC play this season. The Rebels are expected to lose lead backs Henry Parrish Jr. and Ulysses Bentley IV this offseason, so it's possible that Mills-Knight receives some early chances in the backfield prior to the 2025 campaign.
As Early Signing Day continues, stick with Ole Miss On SI as we provide updates on the Rebels' new additions.