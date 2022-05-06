Skip to main content

Rebels Add Walk-On Signal Caller Davin Wydner from Florida

Davin Wydner has decided that he will take his quarterback talents to Ole Miss and play for Lane Kiffin.

COCOA, Fla. - In 2021, one of Florida's best prep football players was Davin Wydner. The 6’5”, 220-pound signal caller helped Cocoa (Fla.) High School to an 11-2 record, with their only losses coming to State Champions in Cardinal Gibbons and Venice.

For the 2021 season, Wydner threw for 3,529 yards and 22 touchdowns, per Max Preps. Wydner had several offers during the early portion of the recruiting process, but those dried up when other quarterbacks committed first. The Transfer Portal also hurt his chances at gaining a scholarship to an FBS institution.

With that, what are the Rebels receiving with Wydner?

For one, Wydner has the arm talent necessary to make deep sideline passes and also make finesse throws over the linebacker and in front of the safety. His combination of power and intelligence will be a welcomed addition to the Ole Miss quarterback room. Most importantly, Wyder adds something else though.

During a game last fall, the primary running back was injured. Wyder became the primary ball carrier despite being known as more of a pocket quarterback. He stepped up and made the plays necessary with his feet for his team. That type of leadership is refreshing in today’s “me first” world that’s so often seen.

With Wydner heading up to the ‘Sip, the Rebels are bringing in a good quarterback and a good teammate.

