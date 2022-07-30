Rebels Land Commitment From EDGE Jamarious Brown

The Ole Miss Rebels landed a big win on the recruiting trail on Friday night, when Moss Point (MS) edge rusher Jamarious Brown committed to the program.

Brown announced his decision via his personal Twitter account, becoming the sixth commitment of the 2023 cycle for the Rebels.

"First and foremost, I want to thank god for everything that has happened thus far," Brown tweeted. "For giving me the chance to play football and for directing me during the recruitment process. I am truly grateful for this experience. I want to express my appreciation to every coach who has guided and mentored me during my high school career and during this recruitment process. To the Moss Point community, my teachers, my teammates, the Tiger fans, I want to express my gratitude. To my coaches, your outstanding assistance during this process made the difference. I'm so appreciative of each one of you. And finally to my family, especially my parents. Thank you for supporting me and my decision. With that being said... I am proud to announce that I will be committing to the University of Mississippi! Thank you and God Bless!"

Brown picked the Rebels over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas, among others.

The 6-3, 250-pound pass rusher projects as a weakside defensive end at the college level.

He now joins athlete Suntarine Perkins, offensive lineman Brycen Sanders, quarterback Marcel Reed, and safeties Ahmad Brown and Daniel Demery as part of the Rebels 2023 class.

