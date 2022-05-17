Ole Miss Lands in Elite QB Jaden Rashada's Top 7

Ole Miss is a finalist for arguably the top signal caller in the 2023 class

The Ole Miss Rebels might not be in the conversation for Arch Manning any longer, but they are still very firmly in the race for 6'4" Pittsburg (Calif.) High School star Jaden Rashada, might outrank Manning when it's all said and done.

The Rebels are so deep in Rashada's recruitment in fact, that on Tuesday, Rashada released his top-5, including the Rebels amongst his final grouping.

Alongside the Rebels, Rashada also listed Texas A&M, Oregon, Miami, LSU, California, and Florida in his list.

The QB will make his decision on June 18.

Rashada is coming off a recent string of visits, including one to Ole Miss, where the Rebels left an impression and allowed for more time with new offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, Jr.

"It was real good, that was my third time up there so I got to just chop it up with the coaching staff," he told Solorio. "It went pretty good, me and those coaches have talked a lot and you know coach Kiffin is an offensive mastermind.

"Who wouldn't want to play for them?"

Miami, LSU and Arkansas have also already hosted the prep star for unofficial visits.

Ole Miss of course earned a commitment from Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy quarterback Marcel Reed in recent days. The two passers were on the Oxford visit together, each getting time with Kiffin and the Rolls Royce, but Reed was closer to making a final call between the Rebels, Arkansas and Vanderbilt.

The Rebels could be considering taking a second passer in the recruiting class of 2023, even with Reed on board. If so, Rashada appears to be the top target even without Manning on the board.

Matt Solorio IG: jadenrashada Ryan Chapman

