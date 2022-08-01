Skip to main content

Rebels Add JUCO OL Commitment Izavion Miller

The Rebels added some beef up front for the 2023 class via the JUCO ranks

The Ole Miss Rebels had been relatively quiet on the recruiting trail heading into the weekend. 

But now, they are on fire, reeling in their fourth commitment of the weekend in Southwest Mississippi C.C. (Summit, MS) offensive tackle Izavion Miller, who now joins edge rushers Neeo Avery and Jamarious Brown, and tight end Jayvontay Conner

Miller announced his decision via his Twitter account, picking the Rebels over other offers from Jackson State, Memphis, USF and Southern Miss.

Standing 6-6 and weighing in at 320 pounds, Miller now adds beef to a Rebels offensive line that previously added a commitment from Baylor School (Chattanooga, TN) interior offensive lineman, Brycen Sanders.

Miller is now the seventh player to pledge to Lane Kiffin and the Rebels since the beginning of April, and becomes both the sixth offensive commitment and the ninth commitment overall for Kiffin and the Rebels, joining Avery, Brown, Conner, and Sanders as well as Raleigh (Raleigh, MS) athlete Suntarine Perkins, Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville, TN) quarterback Marcel Reed, and safeties Ahmad Brown and Daniel Demery.

Kiffin has been known for utilizing the transfer portal and the JUCO ranks during his time at Ole Miss, especially in the last few months, landing a handful of impact transfers such as Jaxson Dart, Zach Evans, Michael Trigg, and many more. 

No matter which way you slice it, however, the Rebels now seem to be on the rise.

