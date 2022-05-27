Rebels Land Commitment From Texas DB Daniel Demery

Demery made his decision for Ole Miss official on Friday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss picked up a commitment from Dallas (Texas) Parish defensive back Daniel Demery on Friday. The Rebels were deep in the mix for the secondary player along with SMU.

On3 was the first to have the story on Demery's commitment, and he detailed that one reason he chose the Rebels was a longtime relationship with Ole Miss' Randall Joyner. He also mentioned Ole Miss defensive coordinator Chris Partridge as playing a big role in his recruitment along with head coach Lane Kiffin.

"Coach Randall Joyner and Coach Chris Partridge and Coach Kiffin were big," Demery said. "My long history with Coach Joyner made me feel a sense of comfort with this decision. Coach Partridge added to this sense of comfort. He and Coach Joyner, Coach Kiffin were very open and welcoming and treated me like family."

Demery states that Ole Miss was "persistent" in pursuing his talents and that he felt the timing for his decision was right this week.

"They were persistent and consistent in their recruitment of me," Demery said, "and they made me know that I was wanted and welcomed.

"I talked to my family a lot and prayed on it, and it was God's timing, which is always on time. God confirmed it, and my family agreed. Everything fell in line."

Over his career at Parish, Demery has accumulated 165 total tackles and five interceptions heading into his senior season of play.

