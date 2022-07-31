Priority TE Jayvontay Conner Commits to Ole Miss

The Ole Miss Rebels are starting to heat up on the recruiting trail.

On Sunday, Lane Kiffin got his second commitment of the day and his third of the weekend when East Forsyth (Kernersville, NC) tight end Jayvontay Conner pledged to the program, joining edge rusher Jamarious Brown, who committed on Friday, and defensive end Neeo Avery who committed on Sunday morning.

Conner announced his decision via his Twitter account, selecting the Rebels over Florida State, Miami, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas A&M, West Virginia and Virginia Tech.

"First off I would like to thank god for blessing me with many abilities and everyone who has been here with me throughout this long process and journey with me finding the right school that fit me and fit what I want to do in the future," Conner Tweeted. "I want to thank my teammates from both schools that I have attended for just showing me love and what a brotherhood should look and feel like. I appreciate every coach who has poured knowledge into me from just two years ago when I started this football journey until now. Big thank you to my family for being here every step of the way and staying by my side this whole process. I thank every coach that took time to reach out to me, build a relationship and do something I never thought would be done and that is giving me a chance to play at their university. Thank you coach Steele for staying patient with me and helping me take my game to the next level! With all that being said i have found my home. I will be furthering my education and take my athletic abilities to the University of Mississippi."

He also held offers from UCF, Cincinnati, Duke, Indiana, Jackson State, Coastal Carolina, Louisville, Maryland, Memphis, Missouri, NC State, Vanderbilt, and Pittsburgh.

Conner previously played at Opelika (AL) High School before moving to East Forsyth.

He is now the third offensive commitment and the eighth commitment overall for Kiffin and the Rebels.

