Ole Miss Rebels Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Rebel news as Ole Miss looks to improve on an already impressive class.

The preparation for the 2022 football season is under way in college football but the path towards building the future of the sport is never on hiatus.

It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.

Can the success be sustained? Continued strength on the recruiting trail would have to continue to play a primary part if so in the competitive SEC West and well beyond.

Stick with The Grove Report as we track the top class of 2023 recruits considering Kiffin's program all in one spot, dissecting offers, visits, top groups, commitments, decommitments and everything else Rebel recruiting-related with the next senior class.

MAY 9, 9:00 AM UPDATE:

An Ole Miss legacy has trimmed his list and the Rebels made the cut.

Entering the weekend, Pinson Valley (Ala.) High School class of 2023 defensive back TJ Metcalf named top programs with Ole Miss of course included.

"Ole Miss has done a good job, so far, since offering TJ," Metcalf's father Tarrus recently told The Grove Report. "They have had an open line of communication with him and the rest of my family.

"How he’s being recruited is very important to our family."

Following the top 10 release, Metcalf participated at an FBU camp and walked away with defensive MVP honors. He is also running track at a high level and will compete in the Alabama state track meet soon.

MAY 4, 12:00 PM UPDATE:

As Ole Miss scours the country for top talent, one state is likely to be on the hit list for Rebels coaches no matter the year. That would be the state of Florida.

Ole Miss signed one player from Florida in the class of 2022 (Preston Cushman), and three in 2021 (Markevious Brown, Dink Jackson, and Bralon Brown). To help ensure that the pipeline to Florida continues, Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin and his coaching staff are not only recruiting seniors in the Sunshine State, but underclassmen as well.

Hylton "Drake" Stubbs is one of the more athletic and gifted underclassmen Florida has to offer. His long frame, at roughly 6'2" already, has intriguing possibilities in the defensive secondary.

Highlights of Stubbs

As the SEC West continues to get more and more difficult, finding more long and lean defensive backs like Stubbs will be necessary for the Rebels.

APRIL 28, 2:15 PM UPDATE:

One of the best in Texas still has Ole Miss on his mind.

Braxton Myers, the Coppell (Texas) High School defensive back with more than 30 scholarship offers to his name, cut his list of favorites down to just seven. In addition to Ole Miss, Myers is still considering USC, Auburn, LSU, Arkansas, Clemson and Cal.

During Thursday's announcement of the top seven schools on social media, Myers also revealed a verbal commitment date of May 16.

The Texan, who has plans to leave the state for college, was initially targeted by Ole Miss last summer. He was last on campus two weekends ago for an unofficial visit to Oxford, when he spent time with Lane Kiffin and assistant coaches.

As a junior, Myers posted 11 pass breakups and three interceptions for Coppell.

APRIL 27, 2:30 PM UPDATE:

Ole Miss is still in the hunt for Robert Grigsby.

The Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb offensive line prospect, a rising-senior in the class of 2023, named a top six on Wednesday afternoon with North Carolina, NC State, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and UCF among the top programs in addition to Ole Miss.

Grigsby was just offered by the Rebel football coaching staff on March 9 and has been busy on the visit trail since.