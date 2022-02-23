2023 Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Make Top Group for Zavion Hardy

Ole Miss Rebels Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Rebel news as Ole Miss looks to improve on an already impressive class

The preparation for the 2022 football season is under way in college football but the path towards building the future of the sport is never on hiatus.

It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.

Can the success be sustained? Continued strength on the recruiting trail would have to continue to play a primary part if so in the competitive SEC West and well beyond.

Stick with The Grove Report as we track the top class of 2023 recruits considering Kiffin's program all in one spot, dissecting offers, visits, top groups, commitments, decommitments and everything else Rebel recruiting-related with the next senior class.

FEBRUARY 23, 11:45 AM UPDATE:

Ole Miss has been busy courting 2023 recruits and one of its premiere targets is still considering the program despite trimming his list.

Zavion Hardy, a rising-senior pass rusher out of Macon (Ga.) Tattnall Square Academy High School, released his top eight programs on Tuesday afternoon. In addition to Ole Miss, Jackson State, South Carolina, Florida State, Florida, Miami, Georgia and UCF made the cut.

Hardy stands 6'6", 240 pounds and originally picked up the Rebel offer extension on September 1, the first day juniors in 2021 could receive communication from college programs electronically or via the phone.

The Rebels were among the first to offer the Peach State standout, who was named All-State following the 2021 season having registered 12 tackles for loss and four sacks in eight games, according to MaxPreps.

