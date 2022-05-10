Ole Miss Rebels Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Rebel news as Ole Miss looks to improve on an already impressive class.

The preparation for the 2022 football season is under way in college football but the path towards building the future of the sport is never on hiatus.

It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.

Can the success be sustained? Continued strength on the recruiting trail would have to continue to play a primary part if so in the competitive SEC West and well beyond.

Stick with The Grove Report as we track the top class of 2023 recruits considering Kiffin's program all in one spot, dissecting offers, visits, top groups, commitments, decommitments and everything else Rebel recruiting-related with the next senior class.

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels appear to be determined to haul in top Sunshine State talent. Even in the class of 2024, the Rebels are making their presence felt.

The recruit in question is one of the fastest and most explosive players Florida has to offer. Izaiah Williams plays just north of Tampa at Wiregrass Ranch High School, and he also plays with Team Tampa 7v7. He's already racked up offers from Ole Miss, Penn State, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Florida State, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati among others.