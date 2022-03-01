2024 Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Offer 'Offensive Specialist' Mccant, First Oxford Visit in Works

Ole Miss Rebels Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Rebel news as Ole Miss looks to improve on an already impressive roster.

The preparation for the 2022 football season is under way in college football but the path towards building the future of the sport is never on hiatus.

It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.

Can the Rebels start taking away recruits from programs like Bama, Georgia and A&M by getting on recruits earlier than ever? That appears to be the aim based on the following information.

Stick with The Grove Report as we track the top class of 2024 recruits that the Rebels are getting out in front with by offering early.

March 1, 5:45 PM UPDATE:

Getting ahead of the recruiting game, the Rebels extended an offer to a talented skill player in the class of 2024 with Terek Mccant from Seffner (Fla.) Seffner Christian receiving an offer. It appears his first trip to Oxford is now in short order.

"I’ll definitely be visiting in the future," Mccant told The Grove Report. "I feel like Ole Miss is a place where I could potentially get drafted from, they develop players all the time and with my work ethic I don’t think it would be two hard for me to excel from there.

Assistant coach Derrick Nix extended the offer Mccant's way and the multi-dimensional athlete says there are multiple roles to potentially fill in the Rebel offense.

"He says I would be a good fit for their overall scheme as a versatile player who can play wide receiver, running back and return man," he said. "Like an offensive specialist."

Mccant will be at the University of South Florida for a visit on Saturday. Ole Miss represents the second SEC offer for the speedy prospect that lives on the edge of Tampa. Some of his other offers include Missouri, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Marshall and Florida Atlantic.

Also in the class of 2024, Cam’Ron Warren earned an offer from the Rebels of late. He’s playing for one of the top programs in the country in Baltimore (Md.) St. Francis Academy.

The 6’6”, 290-pound road grader along the offensive line has other offers like LSU, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina.

FEBRUARY 25TH, 10:40 AM UPDATE:

Judd Anderson self-reported an offer from Ole Miss on Feb. 22. The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Jones County signal caller checks several boxes for a Power Five program. He’s a listed 6’6”, 210-pounds, and he’s only a class of 2024 prospect, meaning he’s still technically a sophomore in high school.

With Ole Miss Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin’s propensity to find and develop signal callers, Anderson receiving an Ole Miss offer first is truly interesting. It’s not like Coach Kiffin needs to go deep down the quarterback board to find one, nor does he necessarily need to offer 2024 prospects that have little notoriety. Then again, Anderson’s film displays good skills.

"It was super exciting to get that first offer!" Anderson said Friday morning.

A prospect that has good zip on his passes, a natural over-the-top release and good mobility (18 ppg in hoops is a great sign), Anderson has the requisite upside that college coaches seek.

