2024 Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Offer Top Junior QB Jadyn Davis

The preparation for the 2022 football season is under way in college football but the path towards building the future of the sport is never on hiatus.

It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.

Can the Rebels start taking away recruits from programs like Bama, Georgia and A&M by getting on recruits earlier than ever? That appears to be the aim based on the following information.

March 11, 9:15 AM UPDATE:

Arguably the top 2024 quarterback prospect in America now has Ole Miss among the programs chasing a verbal commitment.

South Carolina native and star recruit Jadyn Davis, among the most covered recruits in the country regardless of class, announced an offer from Lane Kiffin, Charlie Weis Jr. and company on Thursday. The Rebels become the latest SEC offer for the prospect with more than 20 extensions already to his name.

Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, and droves of other programs are already in on a prospect expected to be among the best in the 2024 class when all the dust is settled. Davis has generated buzz since starting varsity games as a freshman in 2020 and earning a spot at the All-American Bowl after an impressive FBU (Football University) run thereafter.

As a sophomore in 2021, Davis threw for 1,732 yards and 14 touchdowns in helping Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge High School into the second round of the state playoffs. He has since transferred to Providence Day School in the Charlotte, North Carolina area.

March 7, 1:25 PM UPDATE:

Arguably the top 2024 prospect to visit Oxford over the weekend is Leeds (Ala.) High School star Kavion Henderson.

Checking out campus with a host of fellow Alabamians, the edge rusher was fresh off of an MVP performance at the Under Armour Next All-America Camp in Atlanta. The offer list has ballooned to two dozen, including many in the SEC, so getting his first Oxford trip in was important for the defensive staff.

"They are a great school they have great coaches," Henderson told SI All-American over the weekend. "The campus was great, what shocked me was the D-Line coach (Randall Joyner).

"His energy was unreal. It was crazy."

Henderson again said he was surprised by how much he liked the Ole Miss impression and is considering a return trip. As for Joyner's message to the rising-junior, it was about progressing.

"Keep working and he would love to work with me," he said. "It is a great school and they really care about you."

Henderson also got some face time with Monte Kiffin, father of Lane and former NFL coach, before wrapping up his first trip to Oxford.

March 5, 9:20 AM UPDATE:

College visits are back on in the class of 2023, 2024 and beyond and Ole Miss took advantage during the week before its big junior day weekend.

One of the underclassman prospects to spend time in Oxford is intriguing on the field and on the court in two-sport sophomore Skylar Townsend. The Tanner (Ala.) High School standout is an all-state wide receiver and helped the basketball team to a deep playoff run this year as one of the top scorers in northern Alabama.

On Friday, Townsend spent time with Ole Miss football coaches during his first trip to campus as a recruit.

"Well they like his length and the fact that he’s a multi-sport athlete," Tavaris Townsend, Skylar's father, said. "It was big for them, they want him back at camp and [they're] trying to come up in the spring to see him.

"They like him at outside receiver."

Townsend, listed at 6'2", 165 pounds as a member of the class of 2024, is likely to return to Oxford for the Grove Bowl next month, his father added. As a sophomore at Tanner, he says he registered 32 catches for 699 yards (more than 20 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns.

March 1, 5:45 PM UPDATE:

Getting ahead of the recruiting game, the Rebels extended an offer to a talented skill player in the class of 2024 with Terek Mccant from Seffner (Fla.) Seffner Christian receiving an offer. It appears his first trip to Oxford is now in short order.

"I’ll definitely be visiting in the future," Mccant told The Grove Report. "I feel like Ole Miss is a place where I could potentially get drafted from, they develop players all the time and with my work ethic I don’t think it would be two hard for me to excel from there.

Assistant coach Derrick Nix extended the offer Mccant's way and the multi-dimensional athlete says there are multiple roles to potentially fill in the Rebel offense.

"He says I would be a good fit for their overall scheme as a versatile player who can play wide receiver, running back and return man," he said. "Like an offensive specialist."

Mccant will be at the University of South Florida for a visit on Saturday. Ole Miss represents the second SEC offer for the speedy prospect that lives on the edge of Tampa. Some of his other offers include Missouri, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Marshall and Florida Atlantic.

Also in the class of 2024, Cam’Ron Warren earned an offer from the Rebels of late. He’s playing for one of the top programs in the country in Baltimore (Md.) St. Francis Academy.

The 6’6”, 290-pound road grader along the offensive line has other offers like LSU, Kentucky, Penn State, Michigan, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina.

FEBRUARY 25TH, 10:40 AM UPDATE:

Judd Anderson self-reported an offer from Ole Miss on Feb. 22. The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Jones County signal caller checks several boxes for a Power Five program. He’s a listed 6’6”, 210-pounds, and he’s only a class of 2024 prospect, meaning he’s still technically a sophomore in high school.

With Ole Miss Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin’s propensity to find and develop signal callers, Anderson receiving an Ole Miss offer first is truly interesting. It’s not like Coach Kiffin needs to go deep down the quarterback board to find one, nor does he necessarily need to offer 2024 prospects that have little notoriety. Then again, Anderson’s film displays good skills.

"It was super exciting to get that first offer!" Anderson said Friday morning.

A prospect that has good zip on his passes, a natural over-the-top release and good mobility (18 ppg in hoops is a great sign), Anderson has the requisite upside that college coaches seek.

