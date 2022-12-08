The preparation for the 2022 football season is underway in college football but the path toward building the future of the sport is never on hiatus.

It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.

Can the success be sustained? Continued strength on the recruiting trail would have to continue to play a primary part if so in the competitive SEC West and well beyond.

Stick with The Grove Report as we track the top class of 2023 recruits considering Kiffin's program all in one spot, dissecting offers, visits, top groups, commitments, decommitments and everything else Rebel recruiting-related with the next senior class.

Ole Miss quarterback commit Marcel Reed is set to take visits to both Auburn and Texas A&M over the next two weekends, according to reports.

The Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy quarterback recruit, who has frequented Oxford and has long been committed to Lane Kiffin and company.

The Rebels will try to hold on to Reed as the early signing period quickly approaches later this month.

Kiffin has long been after Reed and visited his high school back in January while the program was beginning to turn the page to recruiting the class of 2023. Reed was initially offered by the Rebels on April 25, 2021, nearly one year to the day before making a verbal commitment to the program on Monday.

Ole Miss did not sign a prep passer in the class of 2022, but of course added to the room in landing USC transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart, who started the majority. of the season.

The last high school quarterback to pick the program was in the 2021 cycle, when the other contender for the current quarterback job, Luke Altmyer, signed with the Rebels.

Reed joins in-state star Suntarine Perkins on the class of 2023 verbal commitment list.

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss will be busy in the transfer portal, as per usual, but it is still hitting the ground running in high school recruiting.

In fact, it offered a longtime Georgia Tech commitment in Eufala (Ala.) High School standout Patrick Screws on Monday. It was in communication with him for months prior, so the news presented like an affirmed offer to the 6-foot-6, 315-pound star.

While Ole Miss has been courting Screws for some time, a visit to Oxford has yet to take place.

The senior tells SI's John Garcia, Jr. that will soon change.

"Yes sir we are trying to plan an OV (official visit) and this will be my first trip over there," Screws said Monday afternoon.

There are a few weekend visit windows still available for prospects to make official visits ahead of the Early Signing Period opening on December 21. Screws says he will indeed end the process this month, with the Rebels presenting as the top threat to new head coach Brent Key and the Yellowjackets.

The NCAA Transfer Portal is officially open for business and Ole Miss has offered former Maryland Terrapins tight end CJ Dippre.

Dippre was a three-star recruit in Maryland's 2021 signing class hauling in 33 receptions, 339 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in 14 games with the Terrapins.

The Rebels lost a major piece of the 2023 recruiting class on Sunday afternoon, when Cardinall Ridder Prep (St. Louis, MO) safety Marvin Burks Jr. flipped from Ole Miss to Missouri.

The Cardinal Ridder College Prep (St. Louis, MO) star is one of the top players in the state of Missouri, and a four-star recruit by most recruiting services.

Before committing to the Tigers, Burks had 28 total offers, and 26 FBS offers, including Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Oregon, Ole Miss Texas A&M, USC, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

The Mississippi High School state championships continued on Friday and Lane Kiffin has already been spotted.

It was for more than just good faith with in-state coaches and recruits, as top-ranked commitment and SI99 athlete Suntarine Perkins was in action during the afternoon during a shootout win in which he accounted for more than 300 rushing yards, four touchdowns and an interception on defense.

As Sam Spiegelman reported, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was also among the college coaches on hand for the game at Southern Miss. The Crimson Tide have hosted Perkins multiple times this year, including for games, as Nick Saban attempts to flip the longtime Rebel commitment.

Perkins has been dominant as a senior at both running back and linebacker for Raleigh (Miss.) High School, leading the program to the championship win over Noxubee County to cap the season with a 14-1 record.

Already was named Class 3A's Mississippi Mr. Football for his efforts in 2022, Perkins was also named state championship game MVP.

At least one Ole Miss commitment will be on board with the program independent of Lane Kiffin's fate.

On Thursday, East Forsyth (Kernersville, NC) tight end Jayvontay Conner announced his impending early enrollment at the university "regardless" of the coaching changes potentially ahead.

Conner picked the Rebel program at the end of July and has been very vocal in his support since. The well-built tight end recruit is one of two pass-catchers currently on board with Kiffin's class of 2023, joining in-state star Ayden Williams.

Kiffin has denied reports of him taking the Auburn head coaching job after Thursday's Egg Bowl.

At least one future Ole Miss Rebel doesn't appear worried about all the chatter surrounding Lane Kiffin's potential hire at Auburn University.

Brycen Sanders, one of the program's most vocal commitments in the class of 2023, says he has been in constant communication with members of Kiffin's staff of late.

"I think he’s staying," Sanders said Tuesday.

The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor offensive lineman, who has been committed to the program since June, also took to social media to repost Kiffin's viral Monday Tweet denying the reports of his imminent move within the SEC West.

Ole Miss is trying to flip an LSU commitment, and he will visit just before the Early Signing Period opens up on December 21.

Tyree Adams, committed to the in-state Tigers for some time, announced plans to visit Oxford the weekend of December 16, just days before potentially shutting down his recruitment for good with a National Letter of Intent. Florida and LSU will also host Adams officially in December.

The Rebels have hosted the 6-foot-6, 285-pound New Orleans native before, but official visits afford 48 hours on campus via the program's dime. Ole Miss was a finalist for Adams before his verbal commitment, along with Georgia and Florida.

Lane Kiffin's program holds verbal commitments from 13 prospects in the class of 2023, to date, but just two along the offensive line.

Another one-time Ole Miss official visitor is back on the market.

Longtime in-state Texas Longhorns commitment Jamel Johnson backed off of the verbal commitment on Monday, he announced. The safety projection has been a target of Ole Miss' since January, when it offered, and he was in town officially for the win over Kentucky.

Johnson appears to be in no rush to make another verbal commitment, but the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Arlington (Texas) Seguin standout has been taking visits. He was at TCU last weekend, among other trips.

Ole Miss has commitments from four defensive back projections in the class of 2023, including one big flip recruit in former USC pledge Braxton Myers, also of Texas.

One of the top Rebel targets is back on the market.

Kedrick Reescano, the Texas running back recruit long committed to the Michigan State Spartans, is pledged no more. He announced the news Thursday via his social media.

Reescano was in town for the Ole Miss win over Kentucky, for an official visit, the first of many he has taken since the pledge to MSU. Oklahoma State had him in town last weekend and Texas A&M is expected to host him this coming weekend.

The Rebels have yet to secure a pledge from a running back recruit in the class of 2023, and with Reescano back on the market and Rebel recruits publicly pushing for his pledge, he may be among those most likely to be the next Lane Kiffin commitment.

One of the top uncommitted safeties in the country is set to soon come off the board.

Marvin Burks, the St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter blue-chip defender, has narrowed his list to five programs with a public verbal commitment coming Friday. Per his social media, the contenders are the same top five he announced in July -- Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Missouri, LSU and Oklahoma.

Burks was in Oxford for the Kentucky game earlier this month and also took an Ole Miss official visit back in June. Other summer trips included College Station and the in-state Missouri Tigers as well.

While the flip buzz has died down since the season began, expect talk around SI99 Ole Miss commitment Suntarine Perkins to pick up.

The two-way Mississippi native confirmed plans to visit Alabama for its showdown against Texas A&M on Saturday evening. While other programs have been after him, it has long appeared as if Alabama had the best shot at changing the Raleigh (Miss.) High School star's mind.

Perkins has yet to take any official visits of record, so his visits won't soon slow down to both Oxford and potentially beyond.

Among the notable recruits at the Ole Miss win over a top 10 Kentucky team Saturday afternoon was Jaden Rashada, The Grove Report has confirmed.

The top 10 QB recruit, currently committed to Miami, made his first visit to Oxford since making the decision to pick the Hurricanes over Ole Miss and several others back in the summer months.

Rashada was also seen decked out in Ole Miss gear while at the game, though it should be noted his older brother Roman is a reserve defensive back on the Rebel roster.

A day ahead of the Ole Miss season opener against Troy, one of the future Rebels put on a show via the Friday night lights.

Ayden Williams, the recent in-state commitment out of Ridgeland High School, led RHS to a big win Friday night over Pearl High with long scores along the way.

Per those on hand, Williams hauled in seven passes for 255 yards and three scores in the 39-14 victory. He had a pair of touchdown catches to open the prep season the weekend prior, as his talent has shown at every turn early on this fall.

According to Chad Simmons of On3, the headlining visitor for Ole Miss' season opener versus Troy is no longer making the trip.

Tyler Williams, the SI99 wide receiver recruit out of Lakeland (Fla.) High School who is coming off the board later this month, will not take his official visit to Oxford this weekend. He will take an unofficial visit to in-state Miami, as it hosts Bethune-Cookman, instead.

Williams, who is rumored to be favoring Georgia, was considered a long shot recruiting win for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels even with the visit having been planned.

Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass lineman Jamarrion Harkless will kick off his in-season visit slate with an official visit to Oxford the first week of September, he announced earlier this month.

Now, there is a better sample of the other programs squarely in the mix with the former Illinois commitment. On Tuesday morning, Harkless took to social media to announce a top four of Ole Miss, Louisville, Michigan and Auburn.

Like Ole Miss, Auburn also has the 6'4", 290-pound talent on the official visit schedule for September. Illinois got a summer trip out of Harkless, so he has up to two more trips to take before his recruitment comes to a close.

As the 2022 college football season draws near, more and more uncommitted recruits are setting up game visits to take the next step in the decision-making process.

Big Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass lineman Jamarrion Harkless will kick off his in-season visit slate with an official visit to Oxford the first week of September, he announced via social media Saturday morning.

Harkless took one summer official visit, to Illinois, where he was once committed, and appears set to see Auburn later in September as some of the 20-plus programs having offered jockey for position ahead of his eventual verbal commitment.

The 6'4", 290-pound talent was offered by the Rebels during the spring evaluation period. An official offer came in during early August, which Harkless posted the day after backing off of the Illinois commitment.

Will Ole Miss add to the commitment list this weekend?

Ayden Williams, the in-state star out of Ridgeland (Miss.) High School, will come off the board Sunday afternoon via Youtube. He announced the details on Twitter this week.

While there is no official list of finalists out publicly, Ole Miss has been at the forefront of this recruitment for more than a year. South Carolina, Oklahoma, Georgia and others have also been linked to Williams at different points.

One of Ole Miss' top targets will soon come off the board.

Ayden Williams, the Ridgeland (Miss.) High School star wide receiver, will make his commitment in 11 days time, he announced via social media on Wednesday night.

OIe Miss has been recruiting Williams for several years at this point, and the interest has been reciprocated. Lane Kiffin has been in the mix in between.

“No, he’s a different guy! He different," Williams said of Kiffin earlier this year. "He’s chill, but he’s different. You can tell with Lane Kiffin, he’s cut from a different cloth. If you are around him, he’s so cool, like nothing bothers him. He’s just cool. He was talking to my family and stuff. He’s just a laid back person.”

Williams took official visits to Tennessee and South Carolina in the summer. Oklahoma and Georgia have been viewed as contenders for the wide out at different points, too.

Malachi Coleman, an athlete out of Lincoln East (Neb.), released his top seven schools on Saturday, and Ole Miss made the list.

The Rebels were one of two SEC teams to make the cut along with the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Other teams on Coleman's list include Oklahoma, Michigan, Oregon, Nebraska and USC.

One of Ole Miss' top in-state recruits will be back on campus before the end of the month.

Wide receiver Ayden Williams, who has increased his profile with another strong offseason, will be back in Oxford next weekend according to a report from Rivals on Sunday.

Williams has taken just one official visit, to South Carolina, to date in his recruitment. At different points, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Georgia have been viewed as additional top contenders for his eventual college commitment.

The Grove Report previously named Williams, who preps at Ridgeland (Miss.) High School, as one of the most important Rebel recruits among those still undecided.

One of the top running back recruits in the country has announced that he will be in Oxford on July 30. Christopher Johnson Jr. broke his news on Twitter on Friday.

The back out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., hails from Dillard H.S.

One of the nation’s top safety recruits has decided to release his top five, with the Ole Miss Rebels still a prime choice to be his final selection. Here’s the social media post from St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter’s Marvin Burks:

Burks has already taken three official visits, with Ole Miss (June 3), Texas A&M (June 17) and Missouri (June 24) being the schools to already host him.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety also has offers from several other programs such as Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Miami, Louisville, Cincinnati, Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State, Oklahoma, and Oregon among others.

Ole Miss has five verbal commitments for the class of 2023 thus far.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

A top Ole Miss commitment has set a verbal commitment date.

Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes tight end talent Jelani Thurman will come off the board on July 17 at 11:00 am CT, he announced via social media early Monday morning. Right after he posted, Ole Miss commitment Brycen Sanders chimed in on what school he thinks Thurmond should pick.

The Rebels made Thurman's top eight, which he announced back in April. Alabama, Ohio State, Auburn, Tennessee, Michigan State, Clemson and Miami made up the remainder of the group.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Thurman took official visits to Alabama, Auburn, Michigan State and Ohio State in June. He also plays varsity basketball at Hughes High.

Ole Miss originally targeted the tight end with an offer in September.

The first recruit to pick Ole Miss in the class of 2023 has been busy on the road of late.

While Raleigh (Miss.) High School star Suntarine Perkins has not said anything publicly about backing out of that initial pledge, dating way back to November of 2020, his social media presence has many Rebel fans curious about the status of the commitment.

This week, Perkins went on a bit of a Twitter roll in looking back on his recent visits to Alabama, in particular. Mississippi State has also had the two-way standout on campus of late. In fact, the last seven posts he has shared on the app have been related to the Crimson Tide. It includes a re-promotion of the Tweet from January announcing his scholarship offer from "my dream school" in UA.

Even Perkins' profile picture on the site was updated to a shot of him in Alabama gear while on a recent visit.

Ole Miss, Alabama and Mississippi State each project Perkins to play linebacker in the SEC. He has said he will likely take multiple official visits during the fall season. Florida could be another program in the conference to keep an eye on the longer this recruitment rolls on.

Ole Miss is in another top four for a key football recruit this summer.

On Wednesday, Olney (Md.) Good Counsel pass rusher Neeo Avery dropped his top programs via social media. In addition to Lane Kiffin's program, Oregon, Kentucky and Maryland also made the cut for the rising-senior recruit.

Avery, listed at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, trimmed an offer list of nearly two dozen offers to get to the final four. From the group, Maryland and Kentucky have already hosted him for an official visit to date.

Ole Miss began targeting Avery, who also plays some tight end on occasion, with a scholarship offer dating back to May of 2021. He was on campus in Oxford for the first time this spring. Avery was once committed to Penn State.

Tyree Adams released his final four schools on Saturday, and Ole Miss is among the quartet of SEC programs.

One of the best wide receiver recruits in America is down to five programs and also has a verbal commitment date set.

Tyler Williams, the Lakeland (Fla.) High School star wideout, will come off the board on September 27 and make a decision between Georgia, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Clemson and of course Ole Miss. He announced the news via social media on Friday.

Williams had accumulated some 40-plus scholarship offers since emerging during the 2021 season for 11 touchdowns at one of Florida's most storied high school programs. The 6-foot-4 standout took four official visits in June, to all remaining contenders save for the Rebels.

Earlier this spring, The Grove Report reported an early September official visit date for Williams and the Rebels, giving Lane Kiffin and company the final in-person shot at one of America's top wide receivers before a decision is to be made.

One of the top Ole Miss legacy recruits has a final four and the Rebels are still in the hunt.

T.J. Metcalf, the versatile defensive back from Pinson Valley (Ala.) High School who was born in Oxford, is down to the quartet of Ole Miss, Jackson State, Arkansas and Penn State. He made the announcement on social media.

Metcalf is of course very familiar with Oxford, having visited multiple times as a top recruiting target of the program as well.

"I have a great connection with Coach (Chris) Partridge, the defensive coordinator, and we really have just been clicking from day one," Metcalf said in the spring.

As a junior at Pinson Valley, Metcalf racked up 115 tackles, intercepted four passes and broke up eight more.

William Fowles has trimmed his list again and the Rebels have made the cut.

The Miami-area star wide receiver announced a final four of Ole Miss, Miami, Texas A&M and Georgia this week.

There is still no timetable for a decision for Fowles, though he has talked about an in-season official visit to Oxford before all is said and done in his recruitment.

Ole Miss has potential one wide receiver projection currently committed in Ahmad Brown.

One of the best quarterbacks in America isn't quite ready to decide.

Chatter around Jaden Rashada not following through with his June 18 commitment date has been prevalent since his comments at the OT7 event in Las Vegas last weekend and they have more merit now.

Multiple sources tell SI that Rashada will instead commit on June 26. It means he could theoretically take one more official visit before making the final call, if true, between Miami and Oregon.

Rashada, younger brother of junior college Ole Miss commitment Roman Rashada, has already visited, in order, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, LSU and Florida for officials. Cal makes the other program in his final list of top schools.

The trip to Oxford was Rashada's initial official visit.

"It was real good, that was my third time up there so I got to just chop it up with the coaching staff," he recently said. "It went pretty good, me and those coaches have talked a lot and you know coach Kiffin is an offensive mastermind.

"Who wouldn't want to play for them?"

A top offensive line target for Lane Kiffin's coaching staff is ready to come off the board.

Not only is Wilkin Formby announcing his commitment on June 20, but Ole Miss made the final four he announced via social media on Wednesday. Alabama, Tennessee and Oklahoma also made the cut for the Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Northridge offensive tackle.

Formby has long been a target for Jake Thornton on the offensive line, and Ole Miss has hosted him on campus several times. The most critical was an official visit over the weekend of the Grove Bowl in April. That was the weekend Kiffin brought the Rolls Royce out for key recruits.

"It was a fun experience to be with him riding around town in the Rolls Royce," Formby said after that weekend.

Formby would also officially visit Oklahoma (June 3) and Alabama (June 10) ahead of the decision.

One of Ole Miss' top targets pushed up his commitment date on Monday morning -- to Monday evening.

Brycen Sanders, the Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School offensive line recruit who kicked off the final phase of his recruitment with an official visit to Ole Miss, will come off the board on Monday evening.

The class of 2023 star recruit announced the tweak in his decision plan via social media on Monday morning.

Sanders was originally planning on a pledge date of June 23 between Ole Miss, Tennessee, LSU and Oklahoma. Since, LSU had been eliminated from contention while official visits to UT and OU went through with strong consideration coming out of it.

The firs trip, however, was to Oxford in which the tackle talent admitted Lane Kiffin's program "rolled out the red carpet" for he and his family.

"I did feel special. I had an amazing time down there," Sanders said.

Ole Miss has three commitments in the class of 2023, with junior college defensive back Roman Rashada committing most recently.

One of the top prospects on the east coast has cut his list and still has Ole Miss in the running.

Dashawn Womack, the Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy pass rusher with a national offer list, is down to Ole Miss, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Maryland.

More than 30 programs offered the Baltimore native before the list cut. He took an official visit to Georgia in May and to semi-local Maryland in early June.

247Sports reports Womack will visit Ole Miss officially next, beginning June 17.

"I leave for Ole Miss on Thursday," Womack said. "I want to see more of how they are going to develop me and a better look at how he is going to do that."

One of the best in Mississippi has trimmed his list to three, with the Rebels checking in as the only in-state option remaining for John Slaughter.

The Southaven (Miss.) High School defensive back has been busy on the visit trail of late, of course with stops at Oxford included. He announced the finalists on Thursday evening with the Rebels, Tennessee and Florida State making the cut.

"They were able to show me even more about how I am a top target and safety for them," Slaughter said after a recent trip to Oxford. "I really like that it is close to home."

A verbal commitment decision could come before the 2022 season begins.

One of the newest Ole Miss football targets is ready to make a verbal commitment.

Caleb LaVellee, the Georgia linebacker prospect who picked up a Rebel offer during the last week of May, appears ready to end the process.

Programs like Florida, Pitt, North Carolina, Ole Miss and others are among those on the table with an offer of late.

LaVallee is an ascending prospect who had a monster junior season at Whitefield Academy, racking up 118 tackles, including 16 for loss and six sacks. He is listed at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds.

One of Ole Miss' top targets has cut his list and the Rebels have made the cut.

William Fowles, the Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian star wide receiver, announced his top six programs on Friday. In addition to the Rebels, Georgia, Texas A&M, Miami, Florida State and Maryland made the cut.

Fowles is planning an official visit to Oxford before a verbal commitment is to be made.

"Ole Miss is a good program, I like Lane Kiffin's offensive scheme. He likes to throw the ball deep all the time. It's a good scheme for me, it's a good fit for me. I think that would be a good fit for me."

Jaden Rashada kicked off his official visit schedule with time at OIe Miss in April.

Since, he has seen Oregon, Florida and LSU, with plans to get to Texas A&M and others before his commitment is to come on June 18. On Tuesday morning, On3 reported he will make another stop at Ole Miss this week, checking out Oxford alongside his brother Roman Rashada as part of the junior college defensive back's official visit.

"Obviously coach (Lane) Kiffin is an offensive mastermind," Rashada said earlier in the year. "Who wouldn't want to play for him?"

The Grove Report has confirmed Roman's official visit to be in the middle of the week, as he is expected to arrive in Oxford over the next 24 hours. The elder Rashada is expected to soon make a decision between his final three programs Ole Miss, Miami and Virginia Tech.

The Rebels will be hosting several key visitors the first week of June, including Rashada, wide receiver Johntay Cook and others.

One of Ole Miss' top recruiting targets cut his list from four to three, with the Rebels still in the mix.

Brycen Sanders, who was fresh off of a trip to in-state Tennessee over the weekend, confirmed to VR2 on SI that Ole Miss, UT and Oklahoma are his finalists ahead of a June 23 decision. LSU had been under consideration previously.

Ole Miss got the first official visit from the Tennessee offensive lineman, back during the Grove Bowl weekend, admitting the Rebels set the bar for programs to attempt to match.

"They rolled out the red carpet for me, trying to make me feel special and I did feel special.," he said last month. "I had an amazing time down there."

Oklahoma will get the final official visit for Sanders.

Ole Miss is in the top top for one of the home state's top football prospects.

John Slaughter, the Southaven (Miss.) High School secondary star who has long been high on the program, told VR2 on SI that the Rebels and Tennessee are the top two programs in the mix for his services right now. Slaughter was on campus in Knoxville this weekend for his third impression of UT.

"Top two right now are Ole Miss and Tennessee," he said.

Slaughter has felt like a priority to Lane Kiffin's coaching staff, the first to offer him a scholarship, for some time. Of course Oxford is close to home, too.

The class of 2023 standout admits he could be closing in on a commitment, though he also says Florida State could be a program in line to hang around in the recruitment if he gets down to see Tallahassee before going public with his pick.

One of Ole Miss' top secondary targets will make a weekend trip to Oxford for his official visit very soon.

St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter defensive back Marvin Burks, Jr., who was initially targeted by Ole Miss in November, announced plans to kick off his official visit slate in Oxford for the weekend of June 3.

Burks has amassed more than 30 scholarship offers throughout his recruitment. The 6'2", 190-pound safety projection had not previously announced any official visit dates.

The Rebels are likely to kick off his visit slate, perhaps setting the bar with other top contenders ahead of a potential verbal commitment. Michigan, LSU, Missouri and others appear to be contenders for Burks early on.

One of Ole Miss' top wide receiver targets is making moves in his recruitment.

William Fowles, the Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian standout, has long been high on the Rebels and he could soon make a debut visit to Oxford.

"It's an air-raid offense and I'm a wide receiver that likes to go deep," Fowles told Rivals. "My relationship with Lane Kiffin is cool. I'm looking forward to talking to him on my official visit."

Fowles went on to mention high standing with Florida State and Auburn, as well as a possibility to visit Alabama sometime soon. The trip to Ole Miss has yet to be locked in, but the trip is expected to be taken.

A decision for the breakout prospect, who also talked Ole Miss after dominating the Miami Under Amour camp, is not to be expected until late in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Ole Miss recently offered Roman Rashada, the brother of elite high school QB Jaden Rashada, and the Rebels made his list of top three schools this weekend.

Ole Miss joins Miami and Virginia Tech as the top schools vying for the JUCO DB's attention.

One of the best safety projection in Georgia has trimmed his list and Ole Miss is still in he hunt.

Milton (Ga.) High School star Robert Billings announced his top eight schools during the afternoon and the Rebels made the list along with Clemson, Florida State, Oregon, Michigan, Kentucky, North Carolina and Duke.

Billings, who last visited Oxford in April, originally picked up the Ole Miss offer back in September to kick off his recruitment. Clemson and Florida State have also hosted the Peach State prospect for a visit this spring. Listed at 6'2", 190 pounds, the rising-senior recruit trimmed the list from a total of at least a dozen total offers.

Ole Miss has offered JUCO defensive back Roman Rashada, brother of elite 2023 high school quarterback Jaden Rashada.

Although the Rebels already have a signal caller snagged for the 2023 season, offering the QB's brother could be viewed as a way of trying to lure another to campus as well. Kiffin also isn't shy about retweeting the quarterback, the most recent instance coming earlier this week.

As for Roman, he holds offers from notable schools such as BYU, Washington, Arkansas and Miami.

One of the hottest wide receiver recruits in America will soon see Ole Miss, and for an official visit.

Tyler Williams, the Lakeland (Fla.) High School star who recently narrowed his list to 10 schools, will take several official visits to take the next steps in his recruiting process. The Rebels will have another chance to impress him on September 3, a source near the Lakeland star confirmed to The Grove Report. On3 was first to report the visit, set to take place when the Rebels host Troy.

The other programs to make the top 10 for Williams included Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, LSU, Florida, USC, Syracuse and South Florida.

He isn't expected to make a verbal commitment until much later in the year.

Details surrounding one of the most anticipated announcements in the state of Mississippi's 2023 class have emerged less than 48 hours away from Dante Dowdell's ceremony begins.

Long planned for Friday, May 13, the Picayune (Miss.) High School running back has been busy on the visit trail in narrowing the process from more than two dozen scholarship offers down to one.

The public will be presented with the pick ahead of Picayune's spring jamboree, also featuring Ocean Springs (Miss.) High School and Theodore (Ala.) High School from the late afternoon hours, through the evening.

Dowdell's pledge is to come before the proverbial 'kick,' currently tabbed for 4:30 pm CT. Expect the commitment just prior, perhaps closer to 4:00 pm.

Ahead of the pick, per a source close to the rising-senior recruit, the commitment is expected to come down to Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Arkansas and Florida State. Dowdell has frequented many of the aforementioned campuses, including Ole Miss just ahead of the 2022 Grove Bowl.

As a junior in 2021, Dowdell rushed for 2,555 yards and 28 touchdowns to lead a 14-1 state-championship-winning campaign for the Maroon Tide

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels appear to be determined to haul in top Sunshine State talent. Even in the class of 2024, the Rebels are making their presence felt.

The recruit in question is one of the fastest and most explosive players Florida has to offer. Izaiah Williams plays just north of Tampa at Wiregrass Ranch High School, and he also plays with Team Tampa 7v7. He's already racked up offers from Ole Miss, Penn State, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Florida State, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati among others.

His sub-11 second 100 meter speed, ability to stop on a dime and change direction, and overall athleticism are a big part of those offers. Those that have seen Williams also know that he's adept at catching the football in traffic. That's vital for a player that's at home in the slot like Williams; he's also a capable receiver on the exterior of he formation.

Just now becoming a national name, Williams is likely to truly blow up after his excellent seven-on-seven season. Ole Miss got itself in the running early. Now let's see if the Rebels can get this young man on campus before his junior season of high school football kicks off.

MAY 9, 9:00 AM UPDATE:

An Ole Miss legacy has trimmed his list and the Rebels made the cut.

Entering the weekend, Pinson Valley (Ala.) High School class of 2023 defensive back TJ Metcalf named top programs with Ole Miss of course included.

"Ole Miss has done a good job, so far, since offering TJ," Metcalf's father Tarrus recently told The Grove Report. "They have had an open line of communication with him and the rest of my family.

"How he’s being recruited is very important to our family."

Following the top 10 release, Metcalf participated at an FBU camp and walked away with defensive MVP honors. He is also running track at a high level and will compete in the Alabama state track meet soon.

MAY 4, 12:00 PM UPDATE:

As Ole Miss scours the country for top talent, one state is likely to be on the hit list for Rebels coaches no matter the year. That would be the state of Florida.

Ole Miss signed one player from Florida in the class of 2022 (Preston Cushman), and three in 2021 (Markevious Brown, Dink Jackson, and Bralon Brown). To help ensure that the pipeline to Florida continues, Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin and his coaching staff are not only recruiting seniors in the Sunshine State, but underclassmen as well.

Hylton "Drake" Stubbs is one of the more athletic and gifted underclassmen Florida has to offer. His long frame, at roughly 6'2" already, has intriguing possibilities in the defensive secondary.

Highlights of Stubbs

As the SEC West continues to get more and more difficult, finding more long and lean defensive backs like Stubbs will be necessary for the Rebels.

APRIL 28, 2:15 PM UPDATE:

One of the best in Texas still has Ole Miss on his mind.

Braxton Myers, the Coppell (Texas) High School defensive back with more than 30 scholarship offers to his name, cut his list of favorites down to just seven. In addition to Ole Miss, Myers is still considering USC, Auburn, LSU, Arkansas, Clemson and Cal.

During Thursday's announcement of the top seven schools on social media, Myers also revealed a verbal commitment date of May 16.

The Texan, who has plans to leave the state for college, was initially targeted by Ole Miss last summer. He was last on campus two weekends ago for an unofficial visit to Oxford, when he spent time with Lane Kiffin and assistant coaches.

As a junior, Myers posted 11 pass breakups and three interceptions for Coppell.

APRIL 27, 2:30 PM UPDATE:

Ole Miss is still in the hunt for Robert Grigsby.

The Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb offensive line prospect, a rising-senior in the class of 2023, named a top six on Wednesday afternoon with North Carolina, NC State, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and UCF among the top programs in addition to Ole Miss.

Grigsby was just offered by the Rebel football coaching staff on March 9 and has been busy on the visit trail since.

The two-way lineman, who checks in at 6'5", 275 pounds, told On3 Sports that he is expected to make a verbal commitment before the start of the Warriors' 2022 season.

APRIL 24, 8:30 PM UPDATE:

After spending more time in Oxford this weekend for the spring game, Marcel Reed is ready to make a decision.

The Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy quarterback recruit, who has frequented Oxford and has long held an offer from Lane Kiffin and company, announced his plans to make a verbal commitment on Monday afternoon.

Reed was in Oxford in March and has also recently spent time at Arkansas and Vanderbilt.

APRIL 21, 1:30 PM UPDATE:

On Wednesday evening, Ole Miss made the cut for one of its top offensive line recruits.

Wilkin Formby, the Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Northridge star tackle talent, working with a list of more than 30 scholarship offers, trimmed the list of contenders to just five via social media.

In addition to Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and Oklahoma made the cut for the towering 6'7" prospect.

Formby was most recently in Oxford in late January and he's visited each program still in contention since. Ole Miss initially offered him in June 2021 after working out at a prospect camp. He was back in town in July, October and November, too.

APRIL 20, 2:55 PM UPDATE:

The Rebels are in play for top wide receiver recruit Ayden Williams as he announces on social media that he has a top six list.

As the Rebels continue to build their 2023 recruiting class, one of the keys will be patience. Some of the top prospects, like Ayden Williams, will take their time and make an informed decision.

The Ridgeland (Miss.) High School wide receiver has just announced his top six institutions:

As arguably the state of Mississippi’s top prospect regardless of position, Williams will continue to be a top priority for many schools, Ole Miss included. His offer list is quite impressive already.

Ole Miss, Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi State, Florida, Florida State, LSU, South Carolina, UCF, and Oregon among others already extended an offer to the highly touted Williams.

APRIL 19, 1:45 PM UPDATE:

Ole Miss has had success at tight end and one of the top recruits at the position has the Rebels in the mix late in the game.

Jelani Thurman, the Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes tight end talent, announced his top schools and the program of course made the cut on Tuesday afternoon.

Along with Ole Miss, Thurman listed Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, Auburn, Clemson, Miami and Michigan State in the top eight.

The 6'6" standout was initially targeted by Ole Miss with an offer in September of 2021, one of more than two dozen that came his way to date. Michigan State, Clemson and Auburn have had him on campus this month.

APRIL 18, 10:10 AM UPDATE:

The Rebels are looking to stock up on top offensive linemen for the class of 2023. One of the prime targets for Ole Miss will be headed to campus for an official visit to Oxford this next weekend in Wilkin Formby.

"That's the plan," Formby stated about his upcoming travel plans for an official visit to Ole Miss.

At 6'8", 300-pounds, Formby is a pure tackle prospect and one that can help provide the size needed to play in the SEC West. He's earned offers from numerous college programs, including Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida State, Southern California, Miami, and many others.

Wilkin Formby Showed off his size and athleticism at the Atlanta Under Armour Camp The Grove Report

This will be his first official visit, and there's no definitive timeline for a decision being made by the talented lineman.

APRIL 14, 1:05 PM UPDATE:

One of the best in Texas has a decision upcoming and Ole Miss is a finalist.

Ryan Yaites, the Denton (Texas) Guyer defensive back standout who also holds his own as a sprinter in track and field events, will commit on Friday morning between Ole Miss, LSU, Cal and Texas Tech.

“I’ve been talking to those guys since I was a little kid," Yaites told SBLive's Andrew Namec. "I have Ole Miss ties since I was eight or nine years old. Now that I’m older and know what it's all about, it’s definitely interesting.”

The class of 2023 recruit did not have the Rebels in his previous top group, but the program did make his top eight late last year.

Yaites was most recently trying to get to Oxford in March, when he told The Grove Report the program made the group of four expand to five.

APRIL 11, 5:30 PM UPDATE:

Ole Miss is still in the running for one of Florida's best.

Miami (Fla.) Dade Christian standout wide receiver William Fowles cut his list of programs to a top eight on Monday evening and the Rebels made the trim, as many expected.

"Ole Miss is a good program, I like Lane Kiffin's offensive scheme,' Fowles said in February. "He likes to throw the ball deep all the time. It's a good scheme for me, it's a good fit for me. I think that would be a good fit for me."

In addition to the Rebels, Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Auburn, Michigan State and USF made the cut. Fowles previously mentioned making a verbal commitment before the 2022 season began.

The Grove Report broke down Fowles' game recently, click here for more.

APRIL 9, 11:30 AM UPDATE:

The first official visitor of the cycle for the Ole Miss Rebels has been a consistent visitor over the years.

Brycen Sanders began his trip late in the week and is set to be in town through Sunday morning, wrapping up the first official visit of the offensive lineman's recruitment.

"It’s going really well," Sanders told SI All-American on Saturday morning.

The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School standout offensive line recruit dropped a final four less than two weeks ago, with the Rebels battling Tennessee, LSU and Oklahoma for his services from here on out.

"They were my first offer after my sophomore year," Sanders said recently. "Coach (Lane) Kiffin is a great coach, one of the best in the country. Coach (Jake) Thornton, their offensive line coach, is super young and can relate well to the players.

"I like what they are doing with their program."

Sanders wants to make a final decision after his official visits conclude in the month of June.

APRIL 7, 3:20 PM UPDATE:

The Ole Miss staff made sure Nakai Poole knows where he stands with the program on Wednesday.

"Yes on FaceTime they offered me, telling me about the program," Poole told The Grove Report Thursday. "They re-offered me. I was already offered in the past."

Now the 6'3", 205-pound wide receiver out of Norcrosss (Ga.) High School will look to visit Oxford in the very near future.

"I'm supposed to visit next week," he said with a laugh. "No date in particular right now, I've been busy visiting schools. Definitely in a couple of weeks."

Of the program, the new pass catcher target has considerable interest.

"Legendary program! Great staff!" Poole said of Ole Miss. "Great staff, great people and we all know Ole Miss is legendary based off the past and Lane Kiffin."

APRIL 6, 3:30 PM UPDATE:

One of the nation's top tight ends still has Ole Miss in the mix.

Riley Williams, the Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic tight end recruit with more than 20 scholarship offers to his name, trimmed said list to eight programs including the Rebels. Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Oregon, Michigan, Michigan State and Miami also made the cut for Williams, listed in the 6'6", 230 pound range ahead of his senior season.

Ole Miss entered the race for the west coast talent in February, via assistant coach John David Baker, not long before he planned an ambitious slate of campus visits (including to Oxford). The visit coming to fruition will help the Rebels remain in the hunt moving forward.

"I’m excited to see what Ole Miss has to offer," Williams told Brandon Huffman of 247Sports. "I like what coach Baker has to say. We talk regularly and are building a strong relationship.

"I cannot wait to get to Oxford for a visit."

In 2021, Williams helped Central to a state championship win in hauling in four passes for 140 yards and a score. He is already committed to play in the Under Armour All-America Next Game in January.

APRIL 4, 11:30 AM UPDATE:

Ole Miss is still in the mix for one of its top offensive line targets.

On Sunday afternoon, Madden Sanker announced the next stage of his recruitment with a top 10. Fresh off of a trip to Oxford last weekend, the Rebels made the cut for the Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding standout.

Georgia, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Michigan State, Miami, North Carolina, Louisville and Rutgers rounded out the group he posted via social media. The Bulldogs, Hurricanes and Spartans each also hosted Sanker on campus like the Rebels recently did.

APRIL 2, 11:45 AM UPDATE:

Ole Miss signed multiple recruits from the state of Alabama in the class of 2022 and it continues to push in the Yellowhammer State for 2023.

On Saturday, among the visitors are a trio expected from Highland Home (Ala.) High School, each hearing from Lane Kiffin's program. The most well known is rising senior pass rusher Keldric Faulk, a towering 6'6" athlete who plays football and basketball and has been on the Rebel radar for some time, though he wasn't offered until March 1. His younger brother, Jakaleb Faulk, is a versatile athlete in the 2025 class and already stands 6'3" ahead of the trip.

The emerging talent on the roster, though, is KD Shepherd, who is a two-way athlete listed at 6'2", 192 pounds. The wide receiver projection will be making his first visit to Oxford Saturday, looking for the program to become his latest scholarship offer.

"Biggest thing is that Coach (Derrick) Nix wants me to get down there!" Shepherd told The Grove Report. "This will be the first time. Just trying to enjoy the process. Build some relationships and find a home."

The elder Faulk brother and Shepherd, who has offers from Arkansas and UCF among others, are both in the class of 2023 but they may not be a package deal in the recruiting game.

"We’ve definitely talked about playing against each other," Shepherd said earlier this week.

MARCH 30, 12:40 PM UPDATE:

The newest Ole Miss Rebel secondary target has his eyes on a trip to Oxford.

Lake Wales (Fla.) High School rising senior Jaremiah Anglin heard the good news from the Ole Miss coaching staff on Monday afternoon, the latest in what has become 20-plus scholarship offers in short order.

However, the SEC West extension isn't one he is taking lightly. The 6'1" standout told SI All-American's John Garcia, Jr. that an initial visit to Oxford could be in the works.

"My dad and I are trying to plan a couple more trips now," Anglin said Tuesday. "They (Ole Miss) just really want to get on board and would really like for me to be apart of what they are building in trying to get to the next level.

"They want me to come up ASAP."

Anglin, who was second team Class 6A all-state as a junior in 2021, will visit Florida on Saturday. He was recently at Florida State, UCF and USF in his home state.

MARCH 27, 9:50 AM UPDATE:

Ole Miss hosted a strong group of recruits over the weekend and one new offer has been reported.

Class of 2023 wide receiver Harvey Broussard, visiting Oxford with some 7-on-7 teammates, picked up the extension from Lane Kiffin's staff while in town on Saturday. The Rebels join Maryland, Troy and others as recent programs to jump in on the 6'4" standout. Arkansas and Baylor are also among those courting the Saint Martinville (La.) High School star.

Also a basketball player at the varsity level, Broussard is an emerging wide receiver prospect who is worth keeping an eye on down the line.

Ole Miss has just one verbal commitment in the class to date via in-state athlete Suntarine Perkins.

MARCH 24, 4:00 PM UPDATE:

As Ole Miss hones in on top targets across Dixie, the state of Alabama continues to come up as one where the Rebels are really trying to make a dent with recruiting. One of the top recruits in the Yellowhammer State would be safety Dakaari Nelson from Selma (Ala.) High School. Located in the central region of the state, Nelson has seen a plethora of college coaches pass through his area and offer a scholarship.

He's been offered by the likes of Ole Miss, Auburn, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Michigan, Oregon, Clemson, Tennessee, Florida State, UCF, Penn State, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Duke, Vanderbilt, South Carolina and North Carolina State.

Listed as a safety but a player that's played cornerback as well in high school, Nelson is a ball hawk. He's one of those rare athletes that possesses the long arms to play in the deep secondary, but also be very athletic with his lateral movements despite being listed at 6'3", 200-pounds. His instincts take care of the rest as he breaks on the football and intercepts passes.

So far for the 2023 recruiting class, Ole Miss offered over 20 players in Alabama. Seeing Nelson's junior film is a great example of why Lane Kiffin and his staff are continuing to make a concerted effort to lure Alabama prep prospects to Oxford, Miss. Keep in mind, Ole Miss signed two top Alabama players last year in cornerback Jarell Stinson from Opelika (Ala.) High School and running back Quinshon Judkins from Pike Road (Ala.) High School.

MARCH 22, 8:15 AM UPDATE:

One of the top junior college prospects in the class of 2023 will be on campus Saturday.

As the visitor list grows with spring practice underway in Oxford, Keenan Landry has been added to the list. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College defensive lineman, listed at 6'3". 335 pounds as a freshman in the fall, is originally from Jennings (La.) High School.

In 2021, he played in nine junior college games and registered 31 tackles, including a sack in helping MGCCC to a seven-win regular season.

Landry, who says he has been in contact with new Coordinator of Recruiting Strategy Kelvin Bolden, reports an offer from Florida International and visited the Florida Gators earlier this month.

The Rebels will conduct their third practice of spring on Saturday, March 26, a day The Grove Report is expecting to become popular among junior college and prep recruits alike.

MARCH 21, 8:30 AM UPDATE:

The Rebels are becoming known for their transfer portal prowess but it doesn't slow high school recruiting all together.

New offers are going out and it means new targets are on the board for Lane Kiffin's staff, on both sides of the ball. Sunday provided another example as Antonio Cotman Jr. added the Rebel extension to his list.

The Colonial Heights (Va.) Life Christian Academy standout won MVP honors at the Rivals camp early in the day before getting the good news from cornerbacks coach Sam Carter. Nearly 20 programs now dot the rising-senior's offer list, including Arkansas and South Carolina within the SEC.

Cotman is a bigger prospect for the secondary, checking in at 6'2", 190 pounds. He has visited North Carolina, Penn State, Virginia Tech and South Carolina early in 2022.

Ole Miss has one verbal commitment to date in the class of 2023 in Suntarine Perkins.

MARCH 17, 8:30 AM UPDATE:

One of Ole Miss' top defensive line targets is coming back to Oxford.

Zavion Hardy, a rising senior recruit out of Macon (Ga.) Tattnall Square Academy High School, announced intentions to be back on campus by the end of the month. He will visit on March 26, coinciding with one of the Rebels' spring practice dates as well.

Hardy spent time at Florida earlier this month, not long after dropping his top eight programs. In addition to Ole Miss, UF, Miami, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida State, UCF and Jackson State made the cut for the Peach State standout.

Listed at 6'6", 260 pounds, Hardy does not have a public timetable for a decision. It appears the SEC programs are in best position to jockey for his eventual verbal commitment.

MARCH 16, 3:00 PM UPDATE:

Ole Miss is still in it for one of the top running back recruits on the board.

Denton (Texas) Ryan junior tailback Kalib Hicks, also a track standout in the Lone Star State, trimmed his list of options on Wednesday and the Rebels are still in the running for his verbal commitment. Alabama, Arkansas, Miami, TCU, South Carolina, Baylor, Louisville and Colorado rounded out the group.

The Rebel coaches initially moved on Hicks in late January with a scholarship offer. A visit to Oxford could help the program stay in the hunt. He was recently at Alabama for an unofficial visit.

As a junior in 2021, Hicks helped Ryan High School to a state championship by rushing for 1,448 yards and 18 touchdowns in 13 games of work.