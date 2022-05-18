Skip to main content

JUCO DB Roman Rashada Discusses Top Schools, Ole Miss

The brother of Jaden Rashada recently discussed his top schools.

Ole Miss recently made the top three schools for JUCO defensive back Roman Rashada, brother of high school quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada.

Brandon Huffman of 247Sports recently reported on the DB's top three schools and what he is eyeing from each of them. Rashada still has one official visit left after taking trips to Arkansas, BYU, Miami and Washington.

"I have one official visit left, and I am deciding on if I'm taking it to Ole Miss or Virginia Tech," Rashada said.

The Hokies are making a strong push to try and land his talents in their secondary.

"Virginia Tech is recruiting me the hardest," Rashada said. "Right now, I don't have a favorite."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The decision to add the Rebels into his list of top schools came down to coaching staff relationships for Rashada.

"Ole Miss made my top three because of Coach Part (Chris Partridge) and the style of defense, to have four safeties on the field at once," Rashada said. "That and the culture of Ole Miss."

Ole Miss also made the list of top schools for QB Jaden Rashada this week. The Rebels earned a commitment from Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy quarterback Marcel Reed in recent days. The two passers were on the Oxford visit together, each getting time with Kiffin and the Rolls Royce, but Reed was closer to making a final call between the Rebels, Arkansas and Vanderbilt.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting

JUCO DB Roman Rashada Discusses Top Schools, Ole Miss

By The Grove Report Staff15 seconds ago
Jaden Rashada, Lane Kiffin
Recruiting

From Dogs to Rolls-Royces: No One Does Recruiting Quite Like Lane Kiffin

By Crissy Froyd2 hours ago
William Fowles
Recruiting

Ole Miss to Receive Official Visit from WR Target Fowles

By The Grove Report Staff4 hours ago
Jaden Rashada, Lane Kiffin
Recruiting

Ole Miss Lands in Elite QB Jaden Rashada's Top 7

By The Grove Report Staff23 hours ago
USATSI_4623468
Football

How Former NFL QB Ignited Coaching Career of Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin

By Zach DimmittMay 17, 2022
Prentice "Air" Noland Quarterback Langston Hughes - 2023
Recruiting

Langston Hughes Has Multiple Players With Ole Miss Offers

By The Grove Report StaffMay 17, 2022
USATSI_16875182
Football

Ole Miss' Zach Evans is SEC's Sleeping Giant at Running Back

By Cole ThompsonMay 16, 2022
Josh_Mballa1
Basketball

Former Buffalo Forward Josh Mballa Announces Commitment to Ole Miss

By Ben KingMay 16, 2022