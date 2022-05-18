JUCO DB Roman Rashada Discusses Top Schools, Ole Miss

Ole Miss recently made the top three schools for JUCO defensive back Roman Rashada, brother of high school quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada.

Brandon Huffman of 247Sports recently reported on the DB's top three schools and what he is eyeing from each of them. Rashada still has one official visit left after taking trips to Arkansas, BYU, Miami and Washington.

"I have one official visit left, and I am deciding on if I'm taking it to Ole Miss or Virginia Tech," Rashada said.

The Hokies are making a strong push to try and land his talents in their secondary.

"Virginia Tech is recruiting me the hardest," Rashada said. "Right now, I don't have a favorite."

The decision to add the Rebels into his list of top schools came down to coaching staff relationships for Rashada.

"Ole Miss made my top three because of Coach Part (Chris Partridge) and the style of defense, to have four safeties on the field at once," Rashada said. "That and the culture of Ole Miss."

Ole Miss also made the list of top schools for QB Jaden Rashada this week. The Rebels earned a commitment from Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy quarterback Marcel Reed in recent days. The two passers were on the Oxford visit together, each getting time with Kiffin and the Rolls Royce, but Reed was closer to making a final call between the Rebels, Arkansas and Vanderbilt.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.