Rebels Snag Three-Star 2025 LB Bryson Walters
If you go and look at the Ole Miss Rebels' recent past and present recruiting classes, you will see a trend. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding has turned up the heat recruiting top-level defensive talent with some strong prospects from Mississippi.
In the 2024 class, the defensive line was the focal point, and in the 2025 class, Golding has been stockpiling defensive backs. On Friday, however, in-state linebacker Bryson Walters pledged to the program to pair with Talib Graham and Corey Amos at the position.
Walters, a three-star prospect out of Itawamba Agricultural High School in Fulton, is a traditional backer in a 4-2-5 scheme who looks like a man amongst boys on film. His 6-foot-2, 220-pound frame is a very good size for a linebacker in this system, and he is seen on tape having an ability to take guards head on and move sideline to sideline.
Walters is entering his senior year at Itawamba AHS where he tallied 140 tackles last season. He marks the 16th commitment of the Rebels' 2025 class.