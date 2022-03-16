2025 Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Target Another Young QB in Longstreet

Ole Miss Rebels Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Rebel news as Ole Miss looks to improve on an already impressive roster.

The preparation for the 2022 football season is under way in college football but the path towards building the future of the sport is never on hiatus.

It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.

Can the Rebels start taking away recruits from programs like Bama, Georgia and A&M by getting on recruits earlier than ever? That appears to be the aim based on the following information.

March 16, 9:15 AM UPDATE:

Quarterback is the talk of recruiting in general, even in the class of 2025. The current high school freshman crop appears to be on the strong end of the talent spectrum. The Rebels have already targeted a handful of passers yet to enter their sophomore high school campaign.

For Husan Longstreet, the latest of the bunch, he won't likely soon forget what Tuesday meant for his future. The Inglewood (Calif.) High School quarterback picked announced scholarship offers from Ole Miss, Florida State, Missouri, Louisville, BYU, Georgia Southern, Colorado State, UNLV, Jacksonville State and Grambling on the same day.

A three-sport star with basketball and baseball supplementing football for the 6'2" , 185-pound prospect, Longstreet played both varsity and junior varsity in 2021. The varsity squad was led by UCLA signee Justyn Martin last fall.

March 11, 9:00 AM UPDATE:

Another quarterback recruit has received the call to play at Ole Miss.

Earlier this week, Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame High School quarterback Wyatt Becker announced a new offer from the Rebel coaching staff. Naturally, he used a photo of fellow SoCal product Matt Corral to announce the news to the public.

Just wrapping up his freshman year of high school, Becker got in some varsity action last fall and continues to pick up scholarship offers as a sign of the potential he has despite the youth. Georgia, Texas A&M, Oregon, Penn State, Louisville, Kentucky, Miami, Florida State and others have already offered the rising sophomore recruit.

Becker becomes the sixth class of 2025 quarterback to report an offer from Kiffin and company early in the process.

