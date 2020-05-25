The Grove Report
Scouting Profile: Ole Miss Football Commit Micah Pettus

Photo via. Micah Peters, Twitter

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss landed themselves a big, big boy.

Micah Pettus became the first offensive lineman of the 2021 class to commit to Ole Miss on Sunday with a post on Twitter. The three-star recruit is the No. 2 offensive tackle recruit in the state of Alabama.

Standing a towering 6-foot-8 and 318 pounds, he already has legitimate NFL size while just in high school. For reference, the average tackle at last year's NFL combine measured in at 6-foot-5 and 308 pounds. It's the sort of size you can't teach. 

Below is Sports Illustrated recruiting analyst John Garcia, Jr.'s analysis of Pettus' game. 

Pettus is a towering tackle prospect with some experience on both sides of the ball. A heavy-handed defender early on, he has capitalized on those strong hands to maximize protecting the blind side as an edge blocker. Few prospects in the 2021 class could contend with his wingspan in the trenches and he moves light on his feet relative to his immense frame. There is some guard-style grit and competitive edge to Pettus’ game that can maybe one day translate towards playing on the right side of the line if needed, but his steady progression as a pass blocker suggests his best football is still well ahead — which is where you want any trench talent to be at this stage. 

Pettus may not be the most polished tackle in the 2021 recruiting class, but it's going to be hard to find anyone with more size and upside than the kid from Alabama. 

Considering Ole Miss returns four of their five starting offensive lineman from a year ago, they may not need Pettus to play immediately, giving him time to work on that technique. Or they may throw him to the wolves for some early playing time – he sure has the body to play in the SEC from day one. 

