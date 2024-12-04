Three-Star Safety Major Preston Signs With Ole Miss on Early Signing Day
The recruiting momentum continues for Ole Miss Rebels defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Major Preston is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound safety out of Hopewell, Va., who took his talents to one of the top high school programs in the country: IMG Academy. Now, he is officially taking his talents to Oxford after signing with Ole Miss on Early Signing Day.
In the 2024 class, the Rebels really focused on defensive line talent, picking up some strong in-state guys who will make up the future of the Ole Miss defensive front. In the 2025 class, the Rebels focused on have focused on defensive backs.
Preston is a ball hawk who plays downhill and who isn't scared to stick his nose in the box on run plays. He also plays with an extremely high motor, something the Rebels safeties have embodied throughout this Pete Golding era in Oxford.
The three-star prospect has been locked in with the Rebels since early July and is another project piece for this secondary that is losing a lot entering 2025.
Preston should be an interesting player to follow as he makes his way onto campus, another name who could push to be in the safety rotation in 2025 and beyond as he plays the game hard and with a chip on his shoulder.
The Rebels have had Trey Washington and John Saunders in the back end of this defense for a while and need some new young talent to compete for jobs in 2025.