Three-Star Wide Receiver Dillon Alfred Signs with Ole Miss Football
Ole Miss has claimed three-star wide receiver Dillon Alfred as he officially signed his letter of intent on Early National Signing Day on Wednesday.
According to On3, Alfred is ranked 452nd nationally and 20th in Alabama while also being the 72nd-ranked receiver in the class of 2025. Originally from Gautier, Mississippi, he currently suits up for Saraland (Ala.) High School.
Alfred verbally committed to Ole Miss on Aug. 2, choosing the Rebels over Clemson, Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas.
He is listed at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, but his vitals are not the only appealing aspect of his game. Alfred has some very good route running and understanding of his routes, and along with that, he goes up and makes some tightly-contested catches.
He creates separation at an exceptional level, and with some timing work with his quarterbacks, he could be a serious threat for the Rebels offense in the future, especially with his use of motion offense as he has shown his ability to run jet sweeps and end arounds for explosive gains.
The Magnolia State native will be returning to his home state for college ball, hoping to make a mark in the SEC against Ole Miss' opponents in the years to come.