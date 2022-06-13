Ole Miss Rebels Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Rebel news as Ole Miss looks to improve on an already impressive class.

The preparation for the 2022 football season is under way in college football but the path towards building the future of the sport is never on hiatus.

It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.

Can the success be sustained? Continued strength on the recruiting trail would have to continue to play a primary part if so in the competitive SEC West and well beyond.

One of Ole Miss' top targets pushed up his commitment date on Monday morning -- to Monday evening.

Brycen Sanders, the Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School offensive line recruit who kicked off the final phase of his recruitment with an official visit to Ole Miss, will come off the board on Monday evening.

The class of 2023 star recruit announced the tweak in his decision plan via social media on Monday morning.

Sanders was originally planning on a pledge date of June 23 between Ole Miss, Tennessee, LSU and Oklahoma. Since, LSU had been eliminated from contention while official visits to UT and OU went through with strong consideration coming out of it.

The firs trip, however, was to Oxford in which the tackle talent admitted Lane Kiffin's program "rolled out the red carpet" for he and his family.

"I did feel special. I had an amazing time down there," Sanders said.

Ole Miss has three commitments in the class of 2023, with junior college defensive back Roman Rashada committing most recently.

One of the top prospects on the east coast has cut his list and still has Ole Miss in the running.

Dashawn Womack, the Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy pass rusher with a national offer list, is down to Ole Miss, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Maryland.

More than 30 programs offered the Baltimore native before the list cut. He took an official visit to Georgia in May and to semi-local Maryland in early June.

247Sports reports Womack will visit Ole Miss officially next, beginning June 17.

"I leave for Ole Miss on Thursday," Womack said. "I want to see more of how they are going to develop me and a better look at how he is going to do that."

One of the best in Mississippi has trimmed his list to three, with the Rebels checking in as the only in-state option remaining for John Slaughter.

The Southaven (Miss.) High School defensive back has been busy on the visit trail of late, of course with stops at Oxford included. He announced the finalists on Thursday evening with the Rebels, Tennessee and Florida State making the cut.

"They were able to show me even more about how I am a top target and safety for them," Slaughter said after a recent trip to Oxford. "I really like that it is close to home."

A verbal commitment decision could come before the 2022 season begins.

One of the newest Ole Miss football targets is ready to make a verbal commitment.

Caleb LaVellee, the Georgia linebacker prospect who picked up a Rebel offer during the last week of May, appears ready to end the process.

Programs like Florida, Pitt, North Carolina, Ole Miss and others are among those on the table with an offer of late.

LaVallee is an ascending prospect who had a monster junior season at Whitefield Academy, racking up 118 tackles, including 16 for loss and six sacks. He is listed at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds.

One of Ole Miss' top targets has cut his list and the Rebels have made the cut.

William Fowles, the Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian star wide receiver, announced his top six programs on Friday. In addition to the Rebels, Georgia, Texas A&M, Miami, Florida State and Maryland made the cut.

Fowles is planning an official visit to Oxford before a verbal commitment is to be made.

"Ole Miss is a good program, I like Lane Kiffin's offensive scheme. He likes to throw the ball deep all the time. It's a good scheme for me, it's a good fit for me. I think that would be a good fit for me."

Jaden Rashada kicked off his official visit schedule with time at OIe Miss in April.

Since, he has seen Oregon, Florida and LSU, with plans to get to Texas A&M and others before his commitment is to come on June 18. On Tuesday morning, On3 reported he will make another stop at Ole Miss this week, checking out Oxford alongside his brother Roman Rashada as part of the junior college defensive back's official visit.

"Obviously coach (Lane) Kiffin is an offensive mastermind," Rashada said earlier in the year. "Who wouldn't want to play for him?"

The Grove Report has confirmed Roman's official visit to be in the middle of the week, as he is expected to arrive in Oxford over the next 24 hours. The elder Rashada is expected to soon make a decision between his final three programs Ole Miss, Miami and Virginia Tech.

The Rebels will be hosting several key visitors the first week of June, including Rashada, wide receiver Johntay Cook and others.

One of Ole Miss' top recruiting targets cut his list from four to three, with the Rebels still in the mix.

Brycen Sanders, who was fresh off of a trip to in-state Tennessee over the weekend, confirmed to VR2 on SI that Ole Miss, UT and Oklahoma are his finalists ahead of a June 23 decision. LSU had been under consideration previously.

Ole Miss got the first official visit from the Tennessee offensive lineman, back during the Grove Bowl weekend, admitting the Rebels set the bar for programs to attempt to match.

"They rolled out the red carpet for me, trying to make me feel special and I did feel special.," he said last month. "I had an amazing time down there."

Oklahoma will get the final official visit for Sanders.

Ole Miss is in the top top for one of the home state's top football prospects.

John Slaughter, the Southaven (Miss.) High School secondary star who has long been high on the program, told VR2 on SI that the Rebels and Tennessee are the top two programs in the mix for his services right now. Slaughter was on campus in Knoxville this weekend for his third impression of UT.

"Top two right now are Ole Miss and Tennessee," he said.

Slaughter has felt like a priority to Lane Kiffin's coaching staff, the first to offer him a scholarship, for some time. Of course Oxford is close to home, too.

The class of 2023 standout admits he could be closing in on a commitment, though he also says Florida State could be a program in line to hang around in the recruitment if he gets down to see Tallahassee before going public with his pick.

One of Ole Miss' top secondary targets will make a weekend trip to Oxford for his official visit very soon.

St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter defensive back Marvin Burks, Jr., who was initially targeted by Ole Miss in November, announced plans to kick off his official visit slate in Oxford for the weekend of June 3.

Burks has amassed more than 30 scholarship offers throughout his recruitment. The 6'2", 190-pound safety projection had not previously announced any official visit dates.

The Rebels are likely to kick off his visit slate, perhaps setting the bar with other top contenders ahead of a potential verbal commitment. Michigan, LSU, Missouri and others appear to be contenders for Burks early on.

One of Ole Miss' top wide receiver targets is making moves in his recruitment.

William Fowles, the Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian standout, has long been high on the Rebels and he could soon make a debut visit to Oxford.

"It's an air-raid offense and I'm a wide receiver that likes to go deep," Fowles told Rivals. "My relationship with Lane Kiffin is cool. I'm looking forward to talking to him on my official visit."

Fowles went on to mention high standing with Florida State and Auburn, as well as a possibility to visit Alabama sometime soon. The trip to Ole Miss has yet to be locked in, but the trip is expected to be taken.

A decision for the breakout prospect, who also talked Ole Miss after dominating the Miami Under Amour camp, is not to be expected until late in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Ole Miss recently offered Roman Rashada, the brother of elite high school QB Jaden Rashada, and the Rebels made his list of top three schools this weekend.

Ole Miss joins Miami and Virginia Tech as the top schools vying for the JUCO DB's attention.

One of the best safety projection in Georgia has trimmed his list and Ole Miss is still in he hunt.

Milton (Ga.) High School star Robert Billings announced his top eight schools during the afternoon and the Rebels made the list along with Clemson, Florida State, Oregon, Michigan, Kentucky, North Carolina and Duke.

Billings, who last visited Oxford in April, originally picked up the Ole Miss offer back in September to kick off his recruitment. Clemson and Florida State have also hosted the Peach State prospect for a visit this spring. Listed at 6'2", 190 pounds, the rising-senior recruit trimmed the list from a total of at least a dozen total offers.

Ole Miss has offered JUCO defensive back Roman Rashada, brother of elite 2023 high school quarterback Jaden Rashada.

Although the Rebels already have a signal caller snagged for the 2023 season, offering the QB's brother could be viewed as a way of trying to lure another to campus as well. Kiffin also isn't shy about retweeting the quarterback, the most recent instance coming earlier this week.

As for Roman, he holds offers from notable schools such as BYU, Washington, Arkansas and Miami.

One of the hottest wide receiver recruits in America will soon see Ole Miss, and for an official visit.

Tyler Williams, the Lakeland (Fla.) High School star who recently narrowed his list to 10 schools, will take several official visits to take the next steps in his recruiting process. The Rebels will have another chance to impress him on September 3, a source near the Lakeland star confirmed to The Grove Report. On3 was first to report the visit, set to take place when the Rebels host Troy.

The other programs to make the top 10 for Williams included Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, LSU, Florida, USC, Syracuse and South Florida.

He isn't expected to make a verbal commitment until much later in the year.

Details surrounding one of the most anticipated announcements in the state of Mississippi's 2023 class have emerged less than 48 hours away from Dante Dowdell's ceremony begins.

Long planned for Friday, May 13, the Picayune (Miss.) High School running back has been busy on the visit trail in narrowing the process from more than two dozen scholarship offers down to one.

The public will be presented with the pick ahead of Picayune's spring jamboree, also featuring Ocean Springs (Miss.) High School and Theodore (Ala.) High School from the late afternoon hours, through the evening.

Dowdell's pledge is to come before the proverbial 'kick,' currently tabbed for 4:30 pm CT. Expect the commitment just prior, perhaps closer to 4:00 pm.

Ahead of the pick, per a source close to the rising-senior recruit, the commitment is expected to come down to Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Arkansas and Florida State. Dowdell has frequented many of the aforementioned campuses, including Ole Miss just ahead of the 2022 Grove Bowl.

As a junior in 2021, Dowdell rushed for 2,555 yards and 28 touchdowns to lead a 14-1 state-championship-winning campaign for the Maroon Tide

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels appear to be determined to haul in top Sunshine State talent. Even in the class of 2024, the Rebels are making their presence felt.

The recruit in question is one of the fastest and most explosive players Florida has to offer. Izaiah Williams plays just north of Tampa at Wiregrass Ranch High School, and he also plays with Team Tampa 7v7. He's already racked up offers from Ole Miss, Penn State, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Florida State, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati among others.

His sub-11 second 100 meter speed, ability to stop on a dime and change direction, and overall athleticism are a big part of those offers. Those that have seen Williams also know that he's adept at catching the football in traffic. That's vital for a player that's at home in the slot like Williams; he's also a capable receiver on the exterior of he formation.

Just now becoming a national name, Williams is likely to truly blow up after his excellent seven-on-seven season. Ole Miss got itself in the running early. Now let's see if the Rebels can get this young man on campus before his junior season of high school football kicks off.

MAY 9, 9:00 AM UPDATE:

An Ole Miss legacy has trimmed his list and the Rebels made the cut.

Entering the weekend, Pinson Valley (Ala.) High School class of 2023 defensive back TJ Metcalf named top programs with Ole Miss of course included.

"Ole Miss has done a good job, so far, since offering TJ," Metcalf's father Tarrus recently told The Grove Report. "They have had an open line of communication with him and the rest of my family.

"How he’s being recruited is very important to our family."

Following the top 10 release, Metcalf participated at an FBU camp and walked away with defensive MVP honors. He is also running track at a high level and will compete in the Alabama state track meet soon.

MAY 4, 12:00 PM UPDATE:

As Ole Miss scours the country for top talent, one state is likely to be on the hit list for Rebels coaches no matter the year. That would be the state of Florida.

Ole Miss signed one player from Florida in the class of 2022 (Preston Cushman), and three in 2021 (Markevious Brown, Dink Jackson, and Bralon Brown). To help ensure that the pipeline to Florida continues, Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin and his coaching staff are not only recruiting seniors in the Sunshine State, but underclassmen as well.

Hylton "Drake" Stubbs is one of the more athletic and gifted underclassmen Florida has to offer. His long frame, at roughly 6'2" already, has intriguing possibilities in the defensive secondary.

Highlights of Stubbs

As the SEC West continues to get more and more difficult, finding more long and lean defensive backs like Stubbs will be necessary for the Rebels.

APRIL 28, 2:15 PM UPDATE:

One of the best in Texas still has Ole Miss on his mind.

Braxton Myers, the Coppell (Texas) High School defensive back with more than 30 scholarship offers to his name, cut his list of favorites down to just seven. In addition to Ole Miss, Myers is still considering USC, Auburn, LSU, Arkansas, Clemson and Cal.

During Thursday's announcement of the top seven schools on social media, Myers also revealed a verbal commitment date of May 16.

The Texan, who has plans to leave the state for college, was initially targeted by Ole Miss last summer. He was last on campus two weekends ago for an unofficial visit to Oxford, when he spent time with Lane Kiffin and assistant coaches.

As a junior, Myers posted 11 pass breakups and three interceptions for Coppell.

APRIL 27, 2:30 PM UPDATE:

Ole Miss is still in the hunt for Robert Grigsby.

The Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb offensive line prospect, a rising-senior in the class of 2023, named a top six on Wednesday afternoon with North Carolina, NC State, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and UCF among the top programs in addition to Ole Miss.

Grigsby was just offered by the Rebel football coaching staff on March 9 and has been busy on the visit trail since.

The two-way lineman, who checks in at 6'5", 275 pounds, told On3 Sports that he is expected to make a verbal commitment before the start of the Warriors' 2022 season.

APRIL 24, 8:30 PM UPDATE:

After spending more time in Oxford this weekend for the spring game, Marcel Reed is ready to make a decision.

The Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy quarterback recruit, who has frequented Oxford and has long held an offer from Lane Kiffin and company, announced his plans to make a verbal commitment on Monday afternoon.

Reed was in Oxford in March and has also recently spent time at Arkansas and Vanderbilt.

APRIL 21, 1:30 PM UPDATE:

On Wednesday evening, Ole Miss made the cut for one of its top offensive line recruits.

Wilkin Formby, the Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Northridge star tackle talent, working with a list of more than 30 scholarship offers, trimmed the list of contenders to just five via social media.

In addition to Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and Oklahoma made the cut for the towering 6'7" prospect.

Formby was most recently in Oxford in late January and he's visited each program still in contention since. Ole Miss initially offered him in June 2021 after working out at a prospect camp. He was back in town in July, October and November, too.

APRIL 20, 2:55 PM UPDATE:

The Rebels are in play for top wide receiver recruit Ayden Williams as he announces on social media that he has a top six list.

As the Rebels continue to build their 2023 recruiting class, one of the keys will be patience. Some of the top prospects, like Ayden Williams, will take their time and make an informed decision.

The Ridgeland (Miss.) High School wide receiver has just announced his top six institutions:

As arguably the state of Mississippi’s top prospect regardless of position, Williams will continue to be a top priority for many schools, Ole Miss included. His offer list is quite impressive already.

Ole Miss, Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi State, Florida, Florida State, LSU, South Carolina, UCF, and Oregon among others already extended an offer to the highly touted Williams.

APRIL 19, 1:45 PM UPDATE:

Ole Miss has had success at tight end and one of the top recruits at the position has the Rebels in the mix late in the game.

Jelani Thurman, the Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes tight end talent, announced his top schools and the program of course made the cut on Tuesday afternoon.

Along with Ole Miss, Thurman listed Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, Auburn, Clemson, Miami and Michigan State in the top eight.

The 6'6" standout was initially targeted by Ole Miss with an offer in September of 2021, one of more than two dozen that came his way to date. Michigan State, Clemson and Auburn have had him on campus this month.

APRIL 18, 10:10 AM UPDATE:

The Rebels are looking to stock up on top offensive linemen for the class of 2023. One of the prime targets for Ole Miss will be headed to campus for an official visit to Oxford this next weekend in Wilkin Formby.

"That's the plan," Formby stated about his upcoming travel plans for an official visit to Ole Miss.

At 6'8", 300-pounds, Formby is a pure tackle prospect and one that can help provide the size needed to play in the SEC West. He's earned offers from numerous college programs, including Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida State, Southern California, Miami, and many others.

Wilkin Formby Showed off his size and athleticism at the Atlanta Under Armour Camp The Grove Report

This will be his first official visit, and there's no definitive timeline for a decision being made by the talented lineman.

APRIL 14, 1:05 PM UPDATE:

One of the best in Texas has a decision upcoming and Ole Miss is a finalist.

Ryan Yaites, the Denton (Texas) Guyer defensive back standout who also holds his own as a sprinter in track and field events, will commit on Friday morning between Ole Miss, LSU, Cal and Texas Tech.

“I’ve been talking to those guys since I was a little kid," Yaites told SBLive's Andrew Namec. "I have Ole Miss ties since I was eight or nine years old. Now that I’m older and know what it's all about, it’s definitely interesting.”

The class of 2023 recruit did not have the Rebels in his previous top group, but the program did make his top eight late last year.

Yaites was most recently trying to get to Oxford in March, when he told The Grove Report the program made the group of four expand to five.

APRIL 11, 5:30 PM UPDATE:

Ole Miss is still in the running for one of Florida's best.

Miami (Fla.) Dade Christian standout wide receiver William Fowles cut his list of programs to a top eight on Monday evening and the Rebels made the trim, as many expected.

"Ole Miss is a good program, I like Lane Kiffin's offensive scheme,' Fowles said in February. "He likes to throw the ball deep all the time. It's a good scheme for me, it's a good fit for me. I think that would be a good fit for me."

In addition to the Rebels, Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Auburn, Michigan State and USF made the cut. Fowles previously mentioned making a verbal commitment before the 2022 season began.

The Grove Report broke down Fowles' game recently, click here for more.

APRIL 9, 11:30 AM UPDATE:

The first official visitor of the cycle for the Ole Miss Rebels has been a consistent visitor over the years.

Brycen Sanders began his trip late in the week and is set to be in town through Sunday morning, wrapping up the first official visit of the offensive lineman's recruitment.

"It’s going really well," Sanders told SI All-American on Saturday morning.

The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School standout offensive line recruit dropped a final four less than two weeks ago, with the Rebels battling Tennessee, LSU and Oklahoma for his services from here on out.

"They were my first offer after my sophomore year," Sanders said recently. "Coach (Lane) Kiffin is a great coach, one of the best in the country. Coach (Jake) Thornton, their offensive line coach, is super young and can relate well to the players.

"I like what they are doing with their program."

Sanders wants to make a final decision after his official visits conclude in the month of June.

APRIL 7, 3:20 PM UPDATE:

The Ole Miss staff made sure Nakai Poole knows where he stands with the program on Wednesday.

"Yes on FaceTime they offered me, telling me about the program," Poole told The Grove Report Thursday. "They re-offered me. I was already offered in the past."

Now the 6'3", 205-pound wide receiver out of Norcrosss (Ga.) High School will look to visit Oxford in the very near future.

"I'm supposed to visit next week," he said with a laugh. "No date in particular right now, I've been busy visiting schools. Definitely in a couple of weeks."

Of the program, the new pass catcher target has considerable interest.

"Legendary program! Great staff!" Poole said of Ole Miss. "Great staff, great people and we all know Ole Miss is legendary based off the past and Lane Kiffin."