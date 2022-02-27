2023 Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Top In-State WR 'Probably' Returning for Spring Game

Ole Miss Rebels Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Rebel news as Ole Miss looks to improve on an already impressive class.

The preparation for the 2022 football season is under way in college football but the path towards building the future of the sport is never on hiatus.

It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.

Can the success be sustained? Continued strength on the recruiting trail would have to continue to play a primary part if so in the competitive SEC West and well beyond.

Stick with The Grove Report as we track the top class of 2023 recruits considering Kiffin's program all in one spot, dissecting offers, visits, top groups, commitments, decommitments and everything else Rebel recruiting-related with the next senior class.

FEBRUARY 27, 9:00 AM UPDATE:

Arguably the top in-state wide receiver recruit in the state of Mississippi will likely be back in Oxford for the Rebels' spring game.

Ayden Williams, the Ridgeland (Miss.) High School star player, told The Grove Report's Brian Smith he would "probably" be back in Oxford to watch the annual game as the college football world turns the calendar towards the 2022 season.

The Under Armour All-American has been a priority for Lane Kiffin's coaching staff for more than a year, originally picking up the offer way back in September of 2020, and he was recently on campus with his fellow Mississippi Heat 7-on-7 teammates in late January.

The 2022 spring game, a.k.a. the Grove Bowl, is set for April 23 with kickoff set for noon CT.

FEBRUARY 26, 7:30 AM UPDATE:

Ole Miss extended an offer to one of the best players in the Magnolia State, Dante Dowdell of Picayune (Miss.) High School. The 6’2”, 215-pound running back was named the Max Preps 5A Player of the Year after rushing for 2,555 yards and 28 touchdowns.

In addition to Ole Miss, Dowdell has been offered a scholarship by Georgia Tech, Auburn, Arkansas State, Louisiana, UCF, Oregon, Florida State, Boston College, Southern Miss, Akron, Western Carolina, Georgia State, Alcorn State, University of Louisiana-Monroe, and Tulane.

A one-cut-and-go running back that consistently delivers the blows more than accepting them, Dowdell also does a tremendous job of keeping his balance while tackles shoot for his lower legs. His vision and speed allow for finding the hole and creating big plays at the second and third level. Check out his highlights:

FEBRUARY 25, 11:00 AM UPDATE:

Ole Miss is targeting a Big 12 commitment.

On Thursday, the Rebels extended an offer to two-way Oak Grove (La.) standout Kamryn Franklin, a member of the class of 2023 who has experience at wide receiver and defensive back.

Franklin, who also plays basketball at Oak Grove High School, committed to Oklahoma State on November 21 following a campus visit, though he continues to pick up scholarship offers since. Arkansas, Louisville and Purdue are among those also interested in the 6'3", 197-pound prospect.

As a junior in 2021, Franklin helped Oak Grove football to the Louisiana Class 1A state semi-finals on each side of the football. In college he likely projects as a defensive back, the same position group OSU is leaning towards projecting him at.

FEBRUARY 23, 11:45 AM UPDATE:

Ole Miss has been busy courting 2023 recruits and one of its premiere targets is still considering the program despite trimming his list.

Zavion Hardy, a rising-senior pass rusher out of Macon (Ga.) Tattnall Square Academy High School, released his top eight programs on Tuesday afternoon. In addition to Ole Miss, Jackson State, South Carolina, Florida State, Florida, Miami, Georgia and UCF made the cut.

Hardy stands 6'6", 240 pounds and originally picked up the Rebel offer extension on September 1, the first day juniors in 2021 could receive communication from college programs electronically or via the phone.

The Rebels were among the first to offer the Peach State standout, who was named All-State following the 2021 season having registered 12 tackles for loss and four sacks in eight games, according to MaxPreps.

