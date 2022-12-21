Top Tennessee OL Brycen Sanders Inks with Ole Miss Football

At one point it looked like it could go the other way, but in the end Ole Miss won out for key offensive line recruit Brycen Sanders.

The Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor standout tackle, who could work on either side of the formation at the next level, signed with the Rebels during a ceremony at his school on Wednesday.

Before that point, and especially after Jake Thornton left Ole Miss for Hugh Freeze and Auburn, there was some discussion and pressure from the Tigers relative to flipping Sanders. He quickly pivoted and remained one of the more vocal recruits in the Rebel class from his commitment to his signature. Tennessee and Oklahoma were the original competitors to Ole Miss.

"They are my first offer and have been at me for a while," Sanders told The Grove Report back in June. "I can really feel how much they want me, and that is important to me. When I went on my OV (official visit) there, I really felt comfortable in Oxford. I can see myself coming in early and really helping them."

Sanders helped the Baylor School upend former Ole Miss quarterback commitment Marcel Reed and Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy earlier this month.

"I feel good, pretty banged up but winning cures it," Sanders said after the win. "It was the best year of my life. New coaching staff came in and brought new life to our team and program and it was a very fun season.

"I played very good this year and I’m grateful to make it through the season healthy and as a champion."

Sanders will enroll at Ole Miss in January.

"I’m gonna bring a championship to Oxford!" he said earlier in December.



