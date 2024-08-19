What Does 2025 RB Commit Shekai Mills-Knight Game Bring to the Table for Ole Miss?
Shekai Mills-Knight, the four-star RB out of the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tenn., committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels over a handful of other SEC programs on Saturday night. What could he bring to the table for the program in 2025 and beyond?
The Rebels have been looking to add in that room and develop it as their 2024 unit is top-loaded with upperclassmen, and Mills-Knight is the first step into refueling the running back room for the future. Kiffin has proven he can recruit, especially at the running back position, and coach Kevin Smith has also proven himself at developing high-level running backs in the SEC.
Mills-Knight is a tall back at 6-foot-1 and also has an athletic build at 217 pounds. With the right plan, he could add some weight and become a bigger back, but his playmaking ability has raised some eyes.
He hits the hole hard and embraces contact, using his physical running to gain big chunks on the ground. He also can separate from defenders in the open field and seems to have good vision.
Quinshon Judkins was a very physical runner, something that Mills-Knight has shown in his highlights, and he also has the potential to add weight and be a bit more durable than Judkins.
Mills-Knight was a big-time pickup for the Rebels and could be a player who could see the field early, if he can flash early. Kiffin has used freshman backs in the past, if they prove they are truly a big-time player.
Mills-Knight has that one-cut ability to get north and south quickly, a physical running style, and is a big-play threat, something that you can see is a big emphasis with backs coached by Kevin Smith.
The Rebels are also in the running for Quitman, Miss., back Akylin Dear, who is set to commit to a program on Tuesday. If the Rebels were to swing Dear away from the Alabama Crimson Tide, they could be looking at two high-potential freshman running backs for 2025 and beyond.