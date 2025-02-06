Where Does Ole Miss Football's Recruiting Class Rank After National Signing Day?
The Ole Miss Rebels have once again used a modern approach to roster construction this offseason, reeling in impressive talent through both the transfer portal and on the prep recruiting trail.
While Ole Miss did not add any pieces on February's National Signing Day, the program added plenty of talent in the December window to go along with their No. 2 transfer portal class, per On3. Where does the Rebels' prep class stand now that the NSD dust has settled?
Ole Miss' class is ranked 19th in the country according to On3 and comes in at 16th according to 247Sports. You can view a list of the Rebels' signings below and whether or not they are already on campus for the spring semester. Prospect rankings come via 247Sports.
Four-star WR Caleb Cunningham (Ackerman, Miss.)
Four-star CB Maison Dunn (Tupelo, Miss.)*
Four-star IOL Devin Harper (Shreveport, La.)*
Four-star RB Shekai Mills-Knight (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
Four-star WR Winston Watkins Jr. (Venice, Fla.)*
Four-star DL Andrew Maddox (Hattiesburg, Miss.)*
Four-star CB Cortez Thomas (Lexington, Miss.)
Four-star S Ladarian Clardy (Pensacola, Fla.)
Three-star LB Jarcoby Hopson (Lake Cormorant, Miss.)*
Three-star WR Dillon Alfred (Saraland, Ala.)*
Three-star LB Talib Graham (Daphne, Ala.)*
Three-star OT Connor Howes (Kissimmee, Fla.)*
Three-star S Keon Young (Lakeland, Fla.)
Three-star OT Taren Hedrick (Naples, Fla.)
Three-star CB Dante Core (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.)
Three-star WR Samari Reed (Pompano Beach, Fla.)*
Three-star DL Corey Adams Jr. (New Orleans, La.)*
Three-star LB Corey Amos (Opelousas, La.)
Three-star CB Major Preston (Bradenton, Fla.)*
Three-star OT Kenneth Boston (Monroe, La.)
Three-star TE Hayden Bradley (Buford, Ga.)*
Three-star LB Bryson Walters (Fulton, Miss.)*
* indicates the player has enrolled at Ole Miss.
The Rebels are expected to get the remainder of their recruiting class onto campus prior to fall camp, and the hope for the Ole Miss staff is that these players can develop into strong pieces that can contribute and keep the program in the running for the College Football Playoff in the years ahead.
Ole Miss will open its 2025 season at home against Georgia State on Aug. 30.