Who Has Ole Miss Recently Offered in the Class of 2022 and Beyond?

Ole Miss football began to be able to officially reach out to Class of 2022 recruits on the morning of Sept. 1.

Between week three of training camp, recruiting the Class of 2021 and also now the Class of 2022, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss football staff have had quite a busy week on their hands over the course of the past few weeks.

Here's what we know about some of the players Kiffin and Co. have offered for the Class of 2022, which constitutes current rising juniors in high school, and some others stretching beyond 2022.

Conner Weigman - 2022 4-star QB

Jalon Peoples - 2022 3-star CB

Emery Jones – 2022 3-star OT

Adam Randall – 2022 4-star WR

Elijah Brown – 2022 3-star TE

Trevor Etienne – 2022 4-star RB

Jackson Meeks – 2022 3-star WR

Marquez Dortch – 2022 CB

Cameron Williams – 2022 4-star OT

Keshlon Jackson – 2022 3-star WR

Amorion Walker – 2022 3-star WR

Christian Driver – 2022 4-star S

Sawyer Deerman – 2023 ATH

Shelton Sampson Jr. - 2023 4-star WR

Jabari Dukes - 2024 DT

