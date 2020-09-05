Who Has Ole Miss Recently Offered in the Class of 2022 and Beyond?
Nate Gabler
Ole Miss football began to be able to officially reach out to Class of 2022 recruits on the morning of Sept. 1.
Between week three of training camp, recruiting the Class of 2021 and also now the Class of 2022, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss football staff have had quite a busy week on their hands over the course of the past few weeks.
Here's what we know about some of the players Kiffin and Co. have offered for the Class of 2022, which constitutes current rising juniors in high school, and some others stretching beyond 2022.
- Conner Weigman - 2022 4-star QB
- Jalon Peoples - 2022 3-star CB
- Emery Jones – 2022 3-star OT
- Adam Randall – 2022 4-star WR
- Elijah Brown – 2022 3-star TE
- Trevor Etienne – 2022 4-star RB
- Jackson Meeks – 2022 3-star WR
- Marquez Dortch – 2022 CB
- Cameron Williams – 2022 4-star OT
- Keshlon Jackson – 2022 3-star WR
- Amorion Walker – 2022 3-star WR
- Christian Driver – 2022 4-star S
- Sawyer Deerman – 2023 ATH
- Shelton Sampson Jr. - 2023 4-star WR
- Jabari Dukes - 2024 DT
